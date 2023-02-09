"It wasn't a sandpaper for sure" - Indian fans slam Australian media after they accused Ravindra Jadeja of ball tampering in 1st IND vs AUS Test

Australian media alleged that team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja used a foreign substance to tamper with the ball during the second session on Day 1 of the opening Test between India and Australia in Nagpur.
Ravindra Jadeja was the star performer for the hosts on Thursday (February 9) as he picked up his 11th five-wicket haul.
Former Australia captain Tim Paine also reacted to the post on the matter by saying he felt it was "Interesting." Michael Vaughan also questioned the gesture of the Indian player through a Tweet.
You can watch the incident below:
It was later reported that Ravindra Jadeja was applying an ointment to his sore fingers during the break between the overs. Indian cricket fans took note of these baseless allegations in Australian media on Twitter and gave a fitting reply through their posts.
They highlighted that Jadeja is coming back into international cricket following a 6-month-long injury hiatus, so he will not be accustomed to bowling long spells straight away. They felt that such factors might have forced him to apply ointment during the match.
Fans brutally slammed the Aussie media by taking a dig at them by citing the sandpaper gate scandal. Here are some of the best reactions:
"I think 220-240 would have been a really nice effort from us" - Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne after Day 1 of the first Test vs India
Speaking to SEN Cricket at the end of the day's play on Thursday (February 9), Marnus Labuschagne opined that it was hard to determine the par score on the surface. Australia were bundled out for 177 in the first innings after winning the toss earlier in the morning.
He reckoned that the visitors might have reached a better total had Steve Smith and himself converted their 82-run partnership into a bigger one. Labuschagne reflected on his side's batting performance and said:
"I think it's always hard to determine the par score, now had Smudge and I extended our partnership to a 100 or 150, all of a sudden you can get anything because the guys coming in next come in with confidence to put the bowlers under pressure."
"All of a sudden you get that momentum swing and anything is possible. I think, with the amount of spin there, I think 220-240 would have been a really nice effort from us."
Team India reached 77/1 at the stumps on day 1 and trail Australia by 100 runs.
