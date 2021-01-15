"It seemed like Ashwin gave Washington Sundar the guru-mantra on how to dismiss Smith, along with his cap"- Zaheer Khan

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has observed that it seemed as if Ravichandran Ashwin gave the 'guru-mantra' to Washington Sundar on how to dismiss Steve Smith, along with his Test cap.

Washington Sundar became the 301st player to represent India in the longest format of the game when he made his debut in the ongoing Brisbane Test against Australia. The lanky spinner was presented his Test cap by his fellow off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin earlier in the day.

Let's hear it for @Sundarwashi5, who gets his #TeamIndia 🧢 from @ashwinravi99. He stayed back after the white-ball format to assist the team and is now the proud holder of cap number 301. 💪🙌 pic.twitter.com/DY1AwPV0HP — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2021

During a discussion on the Sony Sports network, Zaheer Khan and Ajay Jadeja credited Washington Sundar for bowling an excellent spell while also looking forward to seeing him bowl along with Ashwin.

Zaheer Khan observed that Washington Sundar seemingly received tips about dismissing Steve Smith and the lines to be bowled on Australian pitches from his mentor Ashwin, along with his Test cap.

"It seemed like Ashwin gave Washington Sundar the guru-mantra on how to dismiss Steve Smith, along with his cap, about the line to be bowled in these conditions. We saw that he was able to get the ball to drift like Ashwin although he is quicker in the air than Ashwin."

The former left-arm pacer observed that it was a good first day in the office for Washington Sundar. He also pointed out that the off-spinner could be even more lethal in the second innings, as the pitch might offer more turn to his quick deliveries on middle and leg.

"The line which he bowls to the right-handers, he will give trouble to them, especially when his faster deliveries get grip from the pitch. Then his straighter ones can prove to be even better. So, I believe when he comes in the second innings, and there is help like that in the wicket, he will cause a lot of problems. But the way he bowled his 22 overs, considering that there was not that much help from the pitch the way we have normally seen so far on this tour, I feel it was a very good day for him."

Washington Sundar emulated his senior Tamil Nadu statemate Ravichandran Ashwin by dismissing Australia's run-machine Steve Smith, who was out to Ashwin thrice in the first three Tests of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"It will be very enjoyable to watch Ashwin and Washington Sundar bowling from two ends" - Ajay Jadeja

Washington Sundar might prove to be a difficult customer to negotiate if he gets assistance from the pitch.

Ajay Jadeja said that he is looking forward to seeing Washington Sundar bowl in tandem with Ravichandran Ashwin on the spinner-friendly Indian surfaces.

"I am imagining if he is played on Indian pitches, how will the batsmen play him. Even his pace is like that, and it is not that he is bowling flat; his deliveries are taking spin. It will be very enjoyable to watch Ravichandran Ashwin and him bowling from the two ends."

The former Indian captain pointed out that the two off-spinners might be seen in action together during the Test series against England, as Ravindra Jadeja is unlikely to be available after sustaining a fractured thumb in his bowling hand.

"Because Ravindra is injured currently, so if there is no other left-arm spinner in mind, it will be enjoyable to see the two different types of off-spinners together."

Washington Sundar was handed an unexpected debut in the Brisbane Test after Ravichandran Ashwin could not recover from the back issues he experienced at the SCG.

The young off-spinner, who bowled at an average speed exceeding 90 kph, maintained a steady line and length. He also had Steve Smith caught by Rohit Sharma at short mid-wicket off a pitched-up delivery to give India a much-needed breakthrough.