"It seemed like a fish market" - Aakash Chopra on the verbal scuffle in the Lord's Long Room on Day 5 of 2nd Ashes Test

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that the Lord's Long Room was virtually converted into a fish market at Lunch on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test.

Jonny Bairstow was dismissed stumped slightly controversially before Lunch on the last day (Sunday, July 2) of the Lord's Test. The members in the Long Room indulged in a few verbal exchanges with some of the Australian players when they were heading into their dressing room.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra questioned the unnecessary commotion in the Long Room:

"There was almost a scuffle-like situation in the Lord's Long Room. What does this mean and where does it go from here? It is a big question because if you are seeing this at the home of cricket, then it is a bit of a problem. It seemed like a fish market."

The former Indian opener added:

"They were making so much noise for that one run-out when the Australian players were going upstairs. If you have been given out rightly based on the law, that is where the debate must end but it did not end there and that's the problem. In the Long Room, the Aussies were booed a little, a lot of things were said."

Usman Khawaja was hurt by some of the comments and was restrained by the security personnel before the situation aggravated. David Warner also exchanged a few words with some of the members.

"This one decision has made them go up in arms" - Aakash Chopra on the members losing their civility

Jonny Bairstow was stumped by Alex Carey off Cameron Green's bowling.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Bairstow's slightly debatable dismissal made the members lose their civility:

"These are the traditions at Lord's, the Mecca of cricket, where players go through the members in the Long Room. There have been people with civilized behavior until now, they clap as well and are happy too, that's what England's culture has been so far but this one decision has made them go up in arms."

The reputed commentator highlighted the irony of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) itself being the law-making body:

"The spectators suddenly found everything wrong in it although the truth is that it is MCC's home as well. They only have made the laws. What is your problem if someone follows the laws that have been made there only?"

Chopra concluded by stating that he will keenly follow whether any punitive action is taken against the offending members:

"The Australian team has asked for an investigation of the incident. I want to see attentively what happens. Will anyone be found guilty and if so what will happen to him? Will his membership be revoked or he won't be allowed to come to the ground for some time? Is something like that going to happen because it's not right."

The MCC has suspended three members for their unacceptable behavior. The club has mentioned that the trio will not be permitted back into Lord's whilst the investigation takes place.

Poll : Should players continue to go through the members in the Lord's Long Room? Yes No 0 votes