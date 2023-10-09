"It seemed as if he was Shane Warne" - Virender Sehwag on how Indian batters played Australia's Glenn Maxwell in 2023 World Cup tie

Virender Sehwag has pointed out how Virat Kohli and KL Rahul didn't take a lot of risk against Glenn Maxwell's bowling during the 2023 World Cup match between India and Australia in Chennai on Sunday.

The former cricketer suggested that the way Kohli and Rahul showed respect, it seemed as if it was the late Shane Warne was bowling. Sehwag assumed that the part-time spinner's four-wicket haul against India in the third ODI of their recent series may have been the reason behind the cautious approach.

During a discussion on Cricbuzz, he said (15:26):

"I was very surprised to see the Indian batters not go after Glenn Maxwell. The kind of respect that Indian batters showed, it seemed as if he was Shane Warne and not Glenn Maxwell. Virat Kohli might have asked KL Rahul not to attack Maxwell, as it could lead to a dismissal. He would have reminded Rahul about his four-wicket haul in the ODIs."

Maxwell came into the attack in the 10th over of India's run-chase. In the same discussion, Ashish Nehra suggested that skipper Pat Cummins should have handed the ball to Adam Zampa first, given that he is the only frontline spinner in their side, adding (18:26):

"Yes, Glenn Maxwell picked up four wickets against India, but that is a thing of the past. Adam Zampa is Australia's frontline spinner, and Pat Cummins should gave gone to him first. Cummins got a little complacent after three early wickets."

Maxwell finished wicketless and conceded 33 runs from eight overs. India successfully chased down the 200-run target with four wickets to spare, thanks to clutch knocks from KL Rahul (97*) and Virat Kohli (85).

"Could fail to qualify for the semi-finals" - Virender Sehwag on Australia

Australia's Mitchell Marsh put down a fairly straightforward chance to give Virat Kohli a big reprieve in the eighth over. Virender Sehwag suggested that the missed opportunity could cost Australia the World Cup.

He mentioned that Pat Cummins and Co. will be under a lot of pressure following the loss to India, elaborating (2:15):

"Herschelle Gibbs dropped such a catch during the 1999 World Cup, leading to South Africa's losing the World Cup. It can be said that Mitchell Marsh dropped the World Cup as there is a chance that Australia could fail to qualify for the semi-finals. The net run rate would drop, and there would also be psychological pressure."

Australia are currently sixth in the 2023 World Cup points table and have a net run rate of -0.883 to their name.