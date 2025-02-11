"It seems like the coat hasn't come when you have to go to a wedding" - Aakash Chopra suggests 2 inclusions in India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad

Former India player Aakash Chopra has suggested two inclusions in the Men in Blue's 2025 Champions Trophy squad if Jasprit Bumrah is unavailable. He opined that the Indian team will not seem ready if Harshit Rana is the only inclusion as Bumrah's replacement.

The 2025 Champions Trophy will be played in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19 onwards. Apart from Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh are the two pacers in India's provisional 15-member squad for the tournament.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener reckoned that Rohit Sharma and company will seem underprepared for the 2025 Champions Trophy if they include Rana as the solitary change in case Bumrah is ruled out of the tournament.

"India will have to change the entire goalpost if Bumrah isn't there. They will have to make a solid pivot and it's good if they do that because if they don't and become adamant that the team would be ready if they only keep Harshit for Bumrah, would we be really ready?" he said (3:20).

"It just doesn't feel ready. It seems like the coat hasn't come when you have to go to a wedding. It's a feeling like that. I feel a lot of options will get opened up if Bumrah isn't there. One will be that Harshit Rana will automatically come into the team," Chopra added.

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that Rana cannot be a like-for-like replacement for Bumrah.

"However, that will not solve the problem because Bumrah and Harshit Rana are not like-for-like replacements. We were told Harshit Rana is Shivam Dube's like-for-like replacement. Jasprit Bumrah cannot be Shivam Dube's like-for-like replacement," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Harshit Rana is bowling well in the middle overs and can hold his own in the death overs because of his IPL experience but is getting hit with the new ball.

He highlighted that Mohammed Shami has not yet shown the fitness to bowl 10 overs and Arshdeep Singh hasn't been given a chance in the first two ODIs against England.

"They should bring Mohammed Siraj into the team' - Aakash Chopra wants an additional seamer in India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad

Mohammed Siraj was part of India's playing XI throughout the 2023 ODI World Cup. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra urged India to include Mohammed Siraj as the fourth seamer in their 2025 Champions Trophy squad if Jasprit Bumrah is unavailable.

"The Indian team can actually think about taking another fast bowler. They should bring Mohammed Siraj into the team. India should go with four fast bowlers. They should rectify the mistake they had committed," he said (5:10).

Chopra pointed out that the Dubai pitch is unlikely to assist the spinners and will be more helpful for the seamers, as was seen in the recently concluded ILT20 (International League T20).

He added that the Men in Blue might also want to go with a seam-heavy attack instead of playing three spinners in their first two group games against Bangladesh and Pakistan.

