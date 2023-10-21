"It seems like an MA question paper has come for a 10th-class student" - Ramiz Raja on Pakistan's issues against spin

Ramiz Raja has hit out at the Pakistan middle-order batters for their inability to play spin in their World Cup 2023 loss to Australia.

The Aussies set the Men in Green a 368-run target in Bengaluru on Friday, October 20. Adam Zampa then registered figures of 4/53 in 10 overs as Babar Azam and company were bowled out for 305 to lose the game by 62 runs.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Raja was asked about the Pakistan batters' inability to play spin well, to which he responded:

"I totally agree. It seems like an MA question paper has come for a 10th-class student. This is an unusual thing. Although they play decently at home, as soon as the quality improves slightly, they get exposed."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Saud Shakeel is the only middle-order batter in the Pakistan lineup who is comfortable against the spinners. He stated:

"If your middle order or late middle order doesn't play spin properly, the situation is grim as you have been kept there because you play spin well. Only one player in the middle order plays spin well, that is Saud Shakeel and it made a huge difference once he got out."

Raja was extremely disappointed about the Men in Green batters succumbing to an Australian spinner. He said:

"He was playing intelligently and is a natural player against spin. Overall, in a way, I go into a depression because if a subcontinental team gets out to an Australian spinner, then it is down to god's mercy."

Shakeel was caught by Marcus Stoinis off a Pat Cummins short ball. Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz fell prey to Zampa as the leg-spinner bowled a game-defining spell.

"You reinforce mediocrity by repeatedly playing such players" - Ramiz Raja on Pakistan's middle order

Iftikhar Ahmed has been dismissed by spinners quite often. [P/C: AP]

With Harbhajan Singh saying that he is surprised that Pakistan batters are unable to play spin, Ramiz Raja chimed in:

"You can use harsher words than that. You reinforce mediocrity by repeatedly playing such players when you know that the end result is not going to be that good. How many chances will you give them? If your middle order gets stuck against spin and will get out only, give chances to someone else."

Babar Azam, who was caught at midwicket off Adam Zampa's bowling, was dismissed similarly against the Netherlands. Iftikhar Ahmed played Kuldeep Yadav onto his stumps in Pakistan's clash against India and was trapped plumb in front of the wickets by the Australian leg-spinner in Friday's game.

