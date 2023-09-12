"It seems like the Premadasa Stadium is his home ground" - Aakash Chopra lauds Virat Kohli's century in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 clash

Aakash Chopra has lauded Virat Kohli for scoring another century on one of his favorite hunting grounds in India's Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash against Pakistan.

Kohli smashed an unbeaten 122 off just 94 deliveries as Rohit Sharma and Co. set a mammoth 357-run target for their arch-rivals at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday, September 11. The Men in Blue then bowled out Babar Azam's side for 128 to complete an emphatic 228-run win.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted that Kohli continued his love affair with the Premadasa. He stated:

"I am going to talk about Virat Kohli's No. 47 first. It seems like the Premadasa Stadium is his home ground. He scores a century every time. He might score another century today as well (against Sri Lanka). He understands the Premadasa pitch very well."

The former Indian opener added that the modern batting great is the best at pacing an ODI innings. He elaborated:

"Big grounds always suit him because he has what a lot of people don't and that's his fitness. When he started, the way he was playing, he was going at almost a run-a-ball. He was playing slowly and cautiously but no one understands ODI cricket's DNA better than this player."

Kohli has amassed 641 runs at an outstanding average of 128.20 in the nine matches he has played at the Premadasa Stadium. He has scored centuries in each of his last four innings at the venue.

"When he wants to accelerate, he chooses his prey" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli struck nine fours and three sixes during his innings. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra praised Virat Kohli for timing his acceleration to perfection. He elaborated:

"When he wants to accelerate, he chooses his prey, that his time has come now. He first kills them with his running because he runs very well, taking doubles by utilizing the big ground."

The cricketer-turned-commentator was particularly appreciative of the former Indian skipper's straight six on the up off a Naseem Shah slower delivery. He said:

"When he starts hitting, he chooses the gaps, when and where to hit. The straight six he hit off Naseem Shah's bowling was an amazing shot. He was going steadily and then suddenly accelerated drastically."

Chopra concluded by opining that Kohli, who struck his 47th ODI century on Monday, might break Sachin Tendulkar's 49-hundred record this month itself. Apart from the remainder of the Asia Cup, the Men in Blue are scheduled to play a three-match ODI series against Australia in September.

Poll : Will Virat Kohli break Sachin Tendulkar's ODI hundred record before the World Cup? Yes No 0 votes