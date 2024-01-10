"It seems like spring will suddenly come once Rishabh Pant comes in" - Aakash Chopra on the Delhi Capitals heading into IPL 2024

Aakash Chopra has said that the Delhi Capitals (DC) will hope that Rishabh Pant's potential availability will trigger a turnaround in their fortunes in IPL 2024.

The Capitals missed their skipper's services in the last edition of the IPL and were led by David Warner. They finished ninth in the 10-team league and will hope to give a better account of themselves this year.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that the Delhi Capitals will hope that Pant's potential presence will end their last season's struggles.

"Last year, the Capitals had taken an oath that they would stay close to the bottom of the table. The chances of Rishabh Pant's availability are bright this year. It seems like spring will suddenly come once Rishabh Pant comes in," he said (0.25).

The former India opener opined that Tristan Stubbs is a good acquisition for the Capitals. However, he was slightly surprised that they didn't go after Shahrukh Khan, elaborating (3:25):

"They have taken Tristan Stubbs, who I feel is a good option, a wicketkeeper-batter who can bat down the order. They now have Ricky Bhui and Kumar Kushagra. They had saved a lot of money for Kumar Kushagra, that they needed him for sure. I felt they would break the bank for Shahrukh."

Chopra feels the Delhi Capitals failed to resolve their lower-middle order issues.

"You had to strengthen your middle order and lower-middle order because that is where the problem lay. You have David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant, if he is there, at the top, but who at Nos. 5, 6 and 7? Their last year's problem will remain almost similar this year as well," he explained (4.35).

Chopra acknowledged that Pant might solve quite a few of DC's problems. However, he added that the lower-middle order does not have that much might, highlighting that he is slightly skeptical about Harry Brook delivering the goods.

"It seemed like they would have to shop a little for fast bowlers and they did that" - Aakash Chopra on the Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals spent ₹5 crore to buy Jhye Richardson. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra observed that the Delhi Capitals expectedly bought quite a few seamers in the auction.

"They released quite a few fast bowlers. They let Mustafizur Rahman and Chetan Sakariya go. So it seemed like they would have to shop a little for fast bowlers and they did that," he said (1:55).

The reputed commentator termed Rasikh Dar and Jhye Richardson as good buys for the Delhi-based franchise.

"They bought Rasikh Dar, who was doing well, in fast bowling and they have kept Jhye Richardson. They earlier went after Spencer Johnson as well. Jhye Richardson is actually not a bad choice," he stated (4:05).

Chopra pointed out that the Capitals have a plethora of seam-bowling resources in Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Jhye Richardson, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, and Mukesh Kumar, and two excellent spinners in Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.

However, he concluded by saying that he is still slightly skeptical about the IPL 2020 finalists' chances of doing well in the upcoming edition of the prestigious league.

