"It shows that you are naturally fearless" - Abhishek Nayar lauds Sanju Samson's aggressive approach in 3rd India vs West Indies ODI

Abhishek Nayar has lauded Sanju Samson's aggressive approach in the third ODI between India and the West Indies.

Samson smashed 51 runs off 41 balls as the Men in Blue set a mammoth 352-run target for the Windies in Trinidad on Tuesday, August 1. The Indian bowlers then bowled out the hosts for 151 as the visitors registered an emphatic 200-run win to seal the series 2-1.

During a discussion on JioCinema, Nayar was asked about Samson hitting two sixes off Yannic Cariah's bowling at the start of his innings when the general talk was that he gets slightly stuck against leg-spinners, to which he responded:

"I was very happy with him. When a young player gets out to a spinner in a match, you see how he plays the same spinner. I was happy that he played aggressively. We saw in the IPL as well that Hasaranga dismissed him but after that, when he played against RCB, he came and attacked Hasaranga."

The former Indian all-rounder added:

"I like this mentality a lot because it shows that you are naturally fearless. You don't need to tell him to go and play big shots. He is himself going and taking that decision in those circumstances that he is going to attack him and will not allow him to bowl."

Samson was caught at slip off Cariah's bowling in the second ODI against the Windies. He hit two sixes off the first four balls he faced from the leg-spinner on Tuesday to get his innings off to a breathtaking start.

"This is why you always hear that Sanju Samson should be given a chance" - Abhishek Nayar

Sanju Samson is known for his attacking approach.

Abhishek Nayar pointed out that Tuesday's knock was proof of why there have been constant demands for Sanju Samson to be included in the side. He said:

"This is why you always hear that Sanju Samson should be given a chance or that he should be played. It is because of this only as he comes and plays dynamic innings where you change the momentum of the game."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that Samson's belligerent innings allowed Hardik Pandya to get his eye in at the start of his innings. He observed:

"Yes, he scored only 50-odd runs but Hardik Pandya got time because of the impact of those 50-odd runs. Hardik Pandya could play that inning because of that. I was extremely impressed by the impact of Sanju Samson's runs."

Samson, who struck two fours and four sixes, dominated his 69-run third-wicket partnership with Shubman Gill. Pandya, who replaced the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter at the crease, scored an unbeaten 70 off 52 deliveries after getting off to a slow start.

