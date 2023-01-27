"It was more of Sundar against New Zealand" - Hardik Pandya lauds young all-rounder after T20I in Ranchi

Team India skipper Hardik Pandya showered praise on Washington Sundar for his all-round performance in the first T20I against New Zealand at the JSCA International Sports Complex in Ranchi on Friday, January 27.

Sundar was the pick of the Indian bowlers, returning with figures of 2/22 in his four overs. He provided a double breakthrough in the fifth over of the Kiwi innings, dismissing Finn Allen and Mark Chapman.

The southpaw also starred with the bat, smashing 50 off 28 deliveries, including five boundaries and three sixes, albeit in a losing cause. Praising the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder, Hardik reckoned that it was more of Sundar against New Zealand, rather than India versus the Kiwis.

"The way he batted, bowled, it was more of Sundar against New Zealand as against India vs New Zealand," Hardik said at the post-match presentation ceremony. "Axar is there and Sundar is putting up a show, it's going to be good for Indian cricket in the days to come."

Batting first, the visitors posted 176/6, riding on half-centuries from Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell. In response, India fell 21 runs despite a valiant effort from Sundar to go 1-0 down in the three-match series.

"No one even thought the wicket would play like that" - Hardik Pandya

The wicket changed significantly in the second half of the game, offering ample turn and bounce to the bowlers. Hardik conceded that the wicket took everyone by surprise but credited the New Zealand team for being the better side on the day.

"No one even thought the wicket would play like that, New Zealand clearly played better cricket and they are the deserved winners," he added. "The ball was turning more with the new ball than the old one, caught by surprise by the bounce and turn."

The Kiwi spinners picked up five wickets as they restricted the hosts to 155/9, winning the match by 21 runs.

The second T20I is scheduled to take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, January 29.

