"It would be unjust if weather had a decisive say" - Stuart Broad hoping for some luck to go England's way at Old Trafford

Veteran England seamer Stuart Broad hopes for some luck to go their way in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford. The 37-year-old reckons that the hosts deserve it since the momentum has hardly left them this series despite losing the first two Tests.

Due to persistent rain on Day 4 in Manchester, only 30 overs were possible as Australia cut their deficit down to 61 from a daunting 162. With showers predicted for most of Day 5, the home side might have to settle for a draw.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Broad stated that it would be a travesty to have rain interrupt the proceedings of this match, given how well England have played in the series. He wrote:

"Sitting in the changing room watching the rain fall yesterday, there was definitely a feeling it would be unjust if weather had a decisive say. I have never felt the momentum has left us in this series because ultimately we played a brilliant game at Edgbaston, although Australia came out on top. In our own minds, we felt we played all the cricket — we declared on day one, bowled them out and tried to set up a game to get a result."

Ben Stokes and co. have dominated the proceedings at Old Trafford. They bowled Australia out for 317 and took a 275-run lead before having them four down on Day 3.

Stuart Broad: Ben Stokes’s innings of 155 in the second Test galvanised us

Stuart Broad suggested that Ben Stokes single-handedly threatening to chase down 371 at Lord's gave England a massive psychological boost. The Nottinghamshire seamer stated his desire to go 2-2 at the Oval and added:

"Yes, Australia got the first two results with victory at Lord’s too, but it didn’t feel like the impetus was with them, and Ben Stokes’s innings of 155 in the second Test galvanised us. Getting within 43 runs created a do-or-die scenario and from then on we knew we had to get things exactly right."

"At Headingley, we were great and the first few days here we were brilliant. If we can get to 2-2 it would set up the series just as I’d hoped it would. I said I would love to go to the Oval at 2-2, and I genuinely meant it."

Should play take place on Day 5 at Old Trafford, Australia, with Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh at the crease, will be looking to secure a draw.