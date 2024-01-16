"It will be extremely necessary to maximize the first 6 overs in West Indies and New York" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma's ideal role in 2024 T20 WC

Aakash Chopra expects Rohit Sharma and his opening partner to maximize the powerplay in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The upcoming edition of the global T20 event will be played in the West Indies and the United States. The Men in Blue will face Ireland, Pakistan and the United States in their first three group games in New York before taking on Canada in Lauderhill in their final game of the first phase.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that the powerplay needs to be utilized to the fullest in the T20 World Cup (4:40):

"It will be extremely necessary to maximize the first six overs in West Indies and New York. As soon as the ball becomes slightly old and the field opens up, the ball will not come nicely onto the bat, and run-scoring will become slightly difficult."

The former India opener added that Rohit and potentially Yashasvi Jaiswal alongside him will have to make the most against the new ball:

"Then you will need power hitters in the end because the pitches will be like that. If you see from that perspective, you need to capitalize on the first six overs, and that's where Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal will try their best to do that."

Chopra reckons India should look to score at least 45 to 55 runs in the first six overs. He added that it would be great if they could reach the 60-run mark.

"It seemed like he was adopting an ultra-aggressive mode" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma's approach vs Afghanistan

Rohit Sharma failed to open his account in the first two T20Is against Afghanistan. (P/C: Getty)

Aakash Chopra observed that Rohit Sharma was looking to be ultra-aggressive in the first two T20Is against Afghanistan (3:35):

"The way Rohit batted in the first two matches, it seemed like he was adopting an ultra-aggressive mode, that he would try to hit every ball and do that without getting set.

"He got run out once. There, too, he hit Fazalhaq Farooqi after stepping out and got out off the first ball in Indore."

The cricketer-turned-commentator doesn't expect the Indian captain to change his approach in the final T20I against Afghanistan:

"You ask whether he will be seen batting slightly differently in Bengaluru.

"I feel he will try to bat similarly. Rohit Sharma is at his very best when he is aggressive. He showed that by doing it consistently in the ODI World Cup as well. It made a difference in the end."

Chopra added that Rohit will be expected to score 35 to 40 runs at a strike rate of 150-175 in the T20 World Cup.

While acknowledging that questions were raised about whether he could have prolonged such innings in last year's ODI World Cup, Chopra said that it would suffice in the shortest format.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Should Rohit Sharma look to adopt an ultra-aggressive approach in the T20 World Cup? Yes No 0 votes