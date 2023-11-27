"It is my wish to play there" - Hasan Ali sets his sights on featuring in IPL

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has expressed interest in playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) moving forward if there comes an opportunity. The right-arm seamer referred to the lleague as one of the biggest in the world and is keen to partake in the same.

While renowned Pakistan players like Shahid Afridi, Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik, Salman Butt, Younis Khan, Sohail Tanvir, and a few others played in the inaugural season, they have been banned since the 2008 terror attack in Mumbai. The BCCI and Indian government seem unlikely to change their stance anytime soon.

Speaking to a local news channel, here's what the Punjab-born cricketer said about IPL:

"Every player wants to play IPL & it is my wish to play there. It is one of the biggest leagues in the world and I will definitely play there if there is an opportunity in the future."

Compatriot Sohail Tanvir, who was part of the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2008, finished as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament, picking up 22 wickets in 11 games as the franchise emerged victorious.

Hasan Ali performs decently but Pakistan fail to reach the 2023 World Cup semi-finals

Hasan Ali. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The 29-year-old received an opportunity to play in the 2023 World Cup as the selectors preferred him after Naeem Shah's shoulder injury. Contrary to the expectations, Ali managed only 9 wickets in 6 matches at 35.67. His consistencies coincided with the national team's in the tournament as they failed to reach the 50-over World Cup semi-finals for the 2nd consecutive time.

The Men in Green, captained by Babar Azam, managed only 4 wins out of 9 and finished 5th in the points table. Heading into their final league game, Pakistan faced an improbable equation against England in Kolkata and eventually suffered a heavy defeat. Following the 2023 World Cup, Babar Azam resigned as captain.