"Jaddu bhai kya baat hai" - Rishabh Pant hilariously praises 'all-rounder' Ravindra Jadeja during ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Team India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant hilariously praised all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja during the fifth day of the first Test between England and India. The game is being played at Headingley, Leeds.

While Ravindra Jadeja was getting ready to bowl during an over, Rishabh Pant, who was getting ready to take his position behind the stumps while waiting, made a funny remark to praise Jadeja the 'all-rounder'. By his skillset, Jadeja is a left-arm spinner and a left-handed batter.

"Yeh keh rahe mera hi game, mera hi ball, mera hi umpire, meri hi field, aur fielding bhi mein hi karunga. Jaddub bhai kya baat hai (He is telling it is my game, my ball, my umpire, my field, and I will only do fielding as well. Jaddu wow what a thing)," Pant said.

Watch the video of the same posted by Star Sports on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Expand Tweet

At the moment, England, chasing 371 runs in the fourth innings, are at 246/2 after 52 overs, needing 125 more runs to win with eight wickets in hand.

How have Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja fared in the opening Test?

As far as their performances in the first Test are concerned, Rishabh Pant has had a brilliant game individually. The left-hander displayed his incredible skills with the bat, smashing twin hundreds. He scored 134 runs off 178 balls in the first innings, striking 12 fours and six maximums. In India's second innings, Pant struck another hundred, making 118 runs off 140 balls, hitting 15 fours and three sixes.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja made 11 runs off 15 balls with the bat in the first innings. With the ball, he did not have success as he bowled 23 overs and gave away 68 runs without picking up a single wicket.

In the second innings, Jadeja remained unbeaten on 25 off 40 balls, hitting two fours and a six while batting with the tail. So far with the ball, Jadeja has not found success in the second innings as well. The left-arm spinner has bowled nine overs, giving away 43 runs and has been wicketless.

