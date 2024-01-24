"Jai Shree Ram" - Kevin Pietersen reacts to Ram Lalla 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen joined in on celebrating the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony that happened in Ayodhya on January 22. The doors of the Ram temple in Ayodhya opened to the world after a grand and auspicious Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the idol.

Images of army choppers showering petals on the temple were captured during the occasion. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also seen showering petals on workers for their contributions to bringing the Ram temple to reality.

Several cricketers, including David Warner and Keshav Maharaj, took to their social media handles to react. Pietersen was the latest to celebrate the momentous occasion.

Pietersen captained his post with 'Jai Shree Ram' in Hindi followed by an applauding emoji.

Kevin Pietersen's Instagram story.

Several Indian stalwarts like Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Venkatesh Prasad, Mithali Raj, and Ravindra Jadeja attended the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, other marquee names were also invited to the ceremony, including former Indian captains Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Anil Kumble and Mithali Raj share their thoughts on the Ram Temple ceremony

Two of India's most accomplished male and female cricketers, Anil Kumble and Mithali Raj, shared their thoughts on the Ram Mandir ceremony in Ayodhya.

Kumble, the fourth-highest wicket-taker in Test history with 619 scalps, spoke to news agency ANI and said:

"It is a wonderful occasion, a very divine occasion. Blessed to be a part of this. It's very historic. Looking forward to seeking blessings from Ram Lalla. We will continue to come to Ayodhya, but to be a part of this occasion is a wonderful feeling and really blessed."

Meanwhile, Mithali also shared her thoughts upon attending the grand ceremony and said to ANI:

"I feel what one feels when they are at a very religious place...We all wanted this for a very long time and I feel it is a calling to be here on this big occasion. It's a celebration and we are all happy to be here and be part of the celebration."

In a stellar two-decade-long career, Mithali played 232 ODIs, 89 T20Is, and 12 Tests and scored almost 11,000 runs with eight centuries.

