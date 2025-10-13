"Jaiswal did his best" - Team India all-rounder reacts to IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test heading into Day 5

Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar humorously reacted as the ongoing second Test against the West Indies at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi heads into the final day, with the hosts firmly in control. On Day 4 (Monday, October 13), the visitors, following on, put up a resilient performance, scoring 390 in 118.5 overs, thanks to centuries from John Campbell (115) and Shai Hope (103), setting India a target of 121.

In response, Yashasvi Jaiswal adopted an attacking approach but was caught at long-on for eight off seven balls while attempting a six off Jomel Warrican. KL Rahul (25*) and Sai Sudharsan (30*) then shared an unbeaten 54-run partnership as India ended the day at 63/1 after 18 overs, still needing 58 runs to win.

Speaking at the post-day press conference, Sundar highlighted that during the England tour, all Tests had gone into Day 5, so this situation is not new for the team. He humorously added that Yashasvi Jaiswal had tried his best to finish the game on Day 4. He said:

“I mean, the England series definitely made us understand what it actually feels like to be on the field for five days because even in England we fielded for about 180 to 200 overs every game. So this definitely isn't something very new to us. And yeah, I mean, a lot of you all would have liked if the game got over today, but Jaiswal did his best and on another day would have definitely finished it today.”

The 26-year-old also praised the bowlers’ performance, emphasizing that patience remains the key. Sundar remarked:

“It’s very important to not really chase the result, obviously the result being trying to get them out and trying to get them all out as well. It’s very easy to get into that mindset, but what’s more important is to bowl good deliveries every now and then, very consistently, and that is what is in your control. Give your 100% and bowl those good deliveries consistently, and eventually you will be able to pick wickets.”

“Especially in this format, I feel, be it with bat or ball, you’ve got to be really patient and you’ve got to be ready to stay in the middle for long periods of time, and that’s exactly what happened for us, especially with the ball this game. So yeah, I think we bowled really well,” he added.

A win tomorrow would secure India’s first Test series victory under Shubman Gill.

“It’s really heartening to have taken 20 wickets” - Washington Sundar heaps praise on the combined bowling effort

During the same interaction, Washington Sundar praised the bowlers for taking 20 wickets and also lauded left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Sundar said:

“I think he (Kuldeep Yadav) bowled really well. I mean, in both innings he bowled really well, hit those areas really well. Being a wrist spinner, he probably got a bit of purchase here and there as well, and that definitely helped. But yes, I think all of the bowlers bowled really well.”

“Even the quicks bowled their hearts out. Every single spell they came out to bowl, they bowled really well and gave their all. So yes, as I said, it’s really heartening to have taken 20 wickets on this wicket,” he added.

Kuldeep Yadav emerged as the standout bowler, claiming eight wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

