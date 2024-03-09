"Jaldi jaldi wickets lelete hain. Phir pahadon mein ghumne bhi jaana hain"- Top 10 funny memes after India's thumping 4-1 series win vs England

Team India registered a clinical victory by an innings and 64 runs against England in the fifth Test in Dharamshala on Saturday, March 9. Rohit Sharma-led Indian side also became the first team in 112 years to win the series by a 4-1 margin after being 0-1 down.

The hosts began Day 3 of the 5th Test with an overnight score of 473/8, with Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah at the crease. The duo added only four runs to the total before departing in quick succession.

James Anderson dismissed Kuldeep Yadav to pick up his 700th Test wicket, becoming only the third player to reach the milestone. Shoaib Bashir scalped Bumrah's wicket to finish his second five-wicket haul in Tests.

Those were the only positives for England on Day 3, as their batting unit put on a poor show in the second innings. After commencing the innings with a deficit of 259 runs, the visiting batting line-up capitulated without a fight as they got skittled out for 195 within two sessions.

Ravichandran Ashwin starred with the ball, picking up his 36th five-wicket haul, the most for an Indian bowler.

Fans on social media enjoyed the one-sided contest between the teams on Day 3 of the fifth Test. They expressed their reactions after the conclusion of the game by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"The younger players have responded to the pressure beautifully"- India captain Rohit Sharma after series win against England

At the post-match presentation, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma reflected on the memorable series victory and said:

"A lot of things need to go down well to win a series like this and they have, which is amazing! We know that some people will come, some people will go, but that's alright, the younger players have responded to the pressure beautifully. The entire team did its bit."

He continued:

"Whoever got the chance, put his hand up under pressure! We talk about scoring runs all the time, but, it is just as important to take 20 wickets in order to win Test matches, so, the bowlers were incredible! Anyone who had the ball in hand tried to make, and actually did make the difference!"

On Kuldeep Yadav's performances in the series, Rohit added:

"I had a long conversation with Kuldeep, actually on many occasions. He has got something about him, we have to accept it. He has come back a lot fitter after injury and it shows how hard he has worked in his overall game."

