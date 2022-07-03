"On another day one of those top edges goes straight to hand" - James Anderson on Stuart Broad's 35-run over against Jasprit Bumrah

Veteran England seamer James Anderson defended Stuart Broad, who was on the receiving end of an unwanted history on Day 2 of the fifth Test against India at Edgbaston on Saturday, July 2. He felt Broad was unlucky as one of those top-edges from Jasprit Bumrah's blade could have gone into the fielder's hands.

Broad endured a nightmare day with the ball as he leaked 35 runs off an over towards the end of the Indian innings. Bumrah tonked the veteran for 29 runs off his bat, while six runs came off extras. It eventually became the costliest over in the history of Test cricket.

Sony Sports Network @SonySportsNetwk



runs came from that Broad over 🏼 The most expensive over in the history of Test cricket 🤯



Tune in to Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN) & Sony Ten 4 (TAM/TEL) -

LIVEonSonySportsNetwork #ENGvIND BOOM BOOM BUMRAH IS ON FIRE WITH THE BATruns came from that Broad over🏼 The most expensive over in the history of Test cricket 🤯Tune in to Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN) & Sony Ten 4 (TAM/TEL) - bit.ly/Eng-v-Ind-On-S… LIVEonSonySportsNetwork #ENGvIND BOOM BOOM BUMRAH IS ON FIRE WITH THE BAT 🔥🔥3️⃣5️⃣ runs came from that Broad over 👉🏼 The most expensive over in the history of Test cricket 🤯Tune in to Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN) & Sony Ten 4 (TAM/TEL) - bit.ly/Eng-v-Ind-On-S…#ENGvINDLIVEonSonySportsNetwork #ENGvIND https://t.co/Hm1M2O8wM1

Anderson, who took his 30th fifer in Test cricket, admitted that Broad's over wouldn't have been under discussion had one of those top-edges landed into the fielder's hands and that he lacked fortune.

The right-arm seamer said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"Yeah, it is just one of those things. On another day one of those top edges goes straight to hand. If that gets taken nobody talks about the over. I thought it was pretty unlucky. There's plenty of top edges, a couple of good shots but that's the plan Ben wanted Broady to go with. Broady stuck to it and on another day when the luck was with Stuart an edge probably would have gone to hand."

Notably, Anderson held the joint-record for conceding the most runs in an over in Test cricket. The 39-year old became a victim of George Bailey in Perth in the 2013-14 Ashes series as the Australian smashed 28 runs. The other two who previously held the feat are Robin Peterson and Joe Root.

"Sometimes it can be easier to bowl at top-order bats to be honest" - James Anderson

James Anderson. (Credits: Getty)

The Lancashire seamer also admitted that bowling to tailenders is challenging, recalling how Mohammed Siraj tried to hit him out of the ground.

Anderson said:

"Sometimes it can be easier to bowl at top-order bats to be honest. I do remember a few balls to Siraj: he tried to hit two out of the ground and the next one played a perfect forward defence. It can be tricky to get into a rhythm against them. You've just got to try and back yourself that your best ball will get them out eventually."

England’s Barmy Army @TheBarmyArmy STUMPS | England are -



Back again tomorrow 🏻



#ENGvNZ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿STUMPS | England areBack again tomorrow 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇳 STUMPS | England are 8️⃣4️⃣-5️⃣Back again tomorrow 👊🏻#ENGvNZ

Bumrah's blitz lifted India to an imposing 416, spearheaded by centuries from Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja and the pacer's quickfire 31*(16). Bumrah later took three top-order wickets as the hosts reached 84-5 at stumps, trailing by 332 runs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far