James Anderson likely to miss one-off Test against Ireland but expects to be fit 'in a couple of weeks'

Senior England seamer James Anderson has said that he expects to regain fitness in the next couple of weeks but is likely to miss the one-off Test against Ireland. Despite potentially missing the Lord's Test against Ireland, the 40-year-old said that he's not stressed about it and wishes to be available for the Ashes.

The right-arm seamer left the field on day one of Lancashire's game against Somerset on May 11 due to a mild groin strain. He took no further part in the contest but has been included in the 15-man squad to face Ireland, starting on June 1.

On the BBC Tailenders' podcast, the 179-Test veteran said that there isn't much to be worried about the injury, as it's a minor one. The Lancashire bowler admitted his frustration, but feels it's best to keep himself fit for the rest of the summer:

"I'm not worried about it. It's obviously not great getting injured, but it's probably the best outcome for what it is, because it's a low-grade thing. and, I think, in a couple of weeks, I'll be back to full fitness.

"It's frustrating because you always want to feel good and get enough bowling in before a series, and you want to be fresh, so it's now about trying to plan the best route through this summer."

The veteran has delivered productive performances in the County Championship, taking 14 scalps in three games, including a fifer against Somerset.

"I'm more confident I can get this one right" - James Anderson

James Anderson (Image Credits: Getty)

Anderson added that he doesn't expect the upcoming Ashes series to be like the 2019 leg:

"I felt like I needed to play this game, so it's not ideal, but I'm not stressed about it. I'm just taking it day by day and seeing how it goes because obviously I don't want to risk anything by making it worse. I'm more confident I can get this one right and give the Ashes a right good crack."

If England are to retain the Ashes urn, Anderson's performances will be critical. He has taken 112 scalps in 35 Tests against Australia at an average of 33.76 with five fifers.

Poll : 0 votes