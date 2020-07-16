James Anderson is a major threat for Pakistan: Shan Masood

Pakistan's left-handed opening batsman Shan Masood is wary of the depth that England's fast-bowling battery, especially James Anderson, possesses and feels that it could pose a potential threat as the summer progresses.

Despite England's defeat in the first Test at the hands of the West Indies, Shan Masood feels that their pace battalion, James Anderson in particular, would be a significant threat for Pakistan.

"James Anderson is a world-class bowler. By achievements, he's perhaps the No. 1 fast bowler in the world right now. He carries a threat, of course, and several other England bowlers carry a threat. England's resource depth is very good. They had few very good bowlers sitting on the bench [during the opening Test], particularly pacers."

James Anderson has dismissed Shan Masood six times in Tests

Shan Masood

Shan Masood has all the reasons to remain wary of James Anderson. The English pacer has dismissed him in all the six innings that Shan Masood has played against him. The English wizard was all over him in Pakistan's tour of England back in 2016, and during England's tour of UAE - finding his outside edge on four occasions, and his stumps twice.

The opener recalled his struggles against James Anderson but emphasises the fact that he is a much-improved player now and is continuously tackling the vulnerabilities in his batting:

“I last faced Anderson in England in 2016 and I know I wasn’t too good against him but the time has changed now. A lot of things changed in the last four years, I have improved myself and looking forward to facing him once again. An opener’s job is to score runs and I always try to fulfill my job. I am practicing hard with Younis Bhai and trying to get rid of my weaknesses."

Shan Masood also touched upon Pakistan's preparations for the upcoming series and lauded the training drills that the players have undergone thus far. Pakistan's three-match Test series against England is set to commence from August 5 and will be followed by as many T20Is.