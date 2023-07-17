James Anderson replaces Ollie Robinson in England's playing XI for 4th Ashes Test at Old Trafford

England have made one change to their playing XI ahead of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford in Manchester, starting on Wednesday, July 19. Veteran seamer James Anderson has replaced Ollie Robinson, who struggled with a back spasm in the third Test at Headingley.

Anderson played in the first two games of the series but managed to pick up only three wickets, averaging an awful 75.33. Following the opening Test at Edgbaston, the 40-year-old criticized the pitch for handing no assistance.

However, the Lancashire seamer blamed himself for an underwhelming outing at Lord's. James Anderson will hope to make an impact as he returns to his home ground.

Despite declaring him fit for the Old Trafford Test, the management has decided to be precautious about Ollie Robinson. Hence, Anderson and Stuart Broad will be back to new-ball duties, with Mark Wood and Chris Woakes retaining their spot after stellar performances at Headingley.

Jonny Bairstow, whose keeping has been under the scanner, has retained his spot, with Ben Foakes not in the squad. All-rounder Moeen Ali is likely to play once again at No.3 despite failing in the second innings at Headingley.

England pulled one back in the third Test after Australia emerged victorious in the first two games of the five-match series. England will have to win both their remaining matches to regain the Ashes for the first time since 2015.

Ben Stokes and Co. will hope to become the first team since Australia's squad of 1936-37 to win an Ashes series after being 0-2 down.

Australia also have some selection issues, especially centering around David Warner, who managed two single-digit scores in Leeds and was dismissed by Stuart Broad on both occasions.

Scott Boland, who went wicketless at Headingley, is likely to make way for Josh Hazlewood or Michael Neser. It also remains to be seen if the visitors play both Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh in their playing XI for the fourth Test.

England XI for 4th Ashes Test

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonathan Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, and James Anderson.