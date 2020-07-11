Stuart Broad is desperate to be a part of our success: James Anderson

James Anderson said dropping Stuart Broad showed England's bowling strength.

Yesterday, Stuart Broad said that he felt gutted, angry and frustrated after being left out of the Test side.

Anderson said that it augured well for the team that Broad was desperate for his spot

England speedster James Anderson on Friday responded to Stuart Broad's statement of feeling angry and frustrated after being left out of the first Test match against West Indies at the Ageas Bowl.

Speaking after the end of third day's play, James Anderson iterated that Broad being left out of the side reflected well on the team's bench strength.

"He (Broad) is frustrated and disappointed to be left out, but this shows the strength we have in our bowling lineup and it is good for England that Stuart is disappointed to be left out of the team," said James Anderson.

James Anderson also added that Stuart Broad being desperate to be a part of the team augured well for the group.

"He is desperate to be in this team and be a part of our success, so it's a huge positive for the group going forward," added James Anderson.

I feel frustrated and angry: Stuart Broad had said a day before

Stuart Broad, in a television interview with Sky Sports yesterday, mentioned that he was gutted after being left out of the team. Stuart Broad admitted that he had bowled his best in the last two years and that he deserved to don the Test shirt.

"I feel frustrated, angry, gutted because it's quite a hard decision to understand. I've probably bowled the best I've ever bowled the last couple of years, I felt like it was my shirt," said Stuart Broad.

Stuart Broad was particularly dejected by the ouster and even spoke to the national selector, Ed Smith, and asked for more clarity about his future.

England opted for Mark Wood and Jofra Archer

England had opted for the services of Mark Wood and Jofra Archer, stating that the pitch needed some 'extra-pace'.

However, West Indies still managed to take a lead of 114 runs with both Mark Wood and Jofra Archer sharing only a single wicket between them in a combined bowling spell of 44 overs.

Skipper Ben Stokes took a 4-fer whereas James Anderson managed to scalp three Windies wickets.