James Anderson and Stuart Broad become the prolific bowling pair in Test cricket; surpass Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath

England's seam-bowling pair of James Anderson and Stuart Broad became the most prolific duo in Test history on Saturday, February 18.

The duo achieved the incredible milestone after Broad struck in his second over on Day 3 of the first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui. The experienced seamers surpassed Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne's tally of 1001 wickets in Test cricket.

Stuart Broad got movement in the fourth over of the day and hit the top of the off-stump to dismiss Devon Conway, who crafted a loose shot. On Day 2, the Nottinghamshire bowler's dismissal of Neil Wagner ensured that he and Anderson took their 1000th Test scalp together.

England captain Ben Stokes made a brave declaration at 325/9 and left the hosts struggling at 37/3 at the end of Day 1. However, Tom Blundell's sparkling 138 revived the Black Caps, while Conway scored a handy 77. Blundell's innings reduced the deficit to a mere 19.

The tourists came out all guns blazing again in their second essay. Half-centuries from Joe Root, Ben Foakes, and Stokes helped England set a daunting 393 to win for the Kiwis.

Stuart Broad's fiery spell puts England in sight of victory

Stuart Broad dismissed Devon Conway for his first wicket of the fourth innings. (Credits: Getty)

Stuart Broad marched on after dismissing Devon Conway, with Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, and Tom Blundell falling nearly the same way. Meanwhile, Ollie Robinson got rid of Henry Nicholls, who edged one behind to Foakes.

Robinson was also the star of the show in the first innings, bagging figures of 19-2-54-4.

After the second day's play, Robinson said he loves bowling with Anderson and Broad and expressed that he did not want them to retire. However, the right-arm seamer said he would be ready to lead the attack when they call it quits. He told BBC Sport:

"Hopefully I can be a worthy bearer of the baton. There aren't many words to express how good they have been and still are. I can't say enough good words about them.

"If that day comes, I'll be ready to take it on. I don't want those two to finish because I really enjoy bowling and playing with them."

The Black Caps were 63/5 at the time of writing, with Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell at the crease.

Get the IND vs AUS Live Score for 2nd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes