James Anderson sustains groin injury during County clash; in doubt for upcoming Test against Ireland

Veteran England seamer James Anderson suffered a groin injury during the County Championship clash between Lancashire and Somerset at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground. The seamer bowled a typical tight spell with the new ball in the first innings, with figures of 2-16 from 14 overs, before he left the field due to injury.

He did not partake in the remainder of the contest, which ultimately ended in a draw. Anderson has been bowling well of late, claiming 16 wickets in four County Championship matches ahead of the critical English summer.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) released a statement which mentioned that Anderson's injury will be assessed ahead of the team's upcoming one-off Test against Ireland. The statement reads:

"Lancashire and England seamer James Anderson has sustained a mild strain to his right groin during Lancashire’s LV= Insurance County Championship Division One match against Somerset at Emirates Old Trafford.

"His fitness will be assessed nearer the time of the LV= Insurance Test match against Ireland, which takes place at Lord’s starting on Thursday 1 June 2023."

Lancashire head coach Glenn Chapple, however, downplayed the injury by stating that it is just a minor setback. He said following the drawn contest:

“He’s just irritated the groin, I don’t think its anything too serious, we should be positive about his recovery, but obviously he’s done it badly enough not to take any part in the day today or yesterday."

He also added that it is up to ECB whether it want to diagnose the injury further with a scan while maintaining that the seamer just tweaked his groin.

England are embracing an injury crisis to their pacers including Anderson

While there is optimism surrounding the veteran's current injury case, it does not bring back fond memories. The pacer tragically injured himself on the opening day of the last Ashes in England, which ruled him out of the entire tour.

Ahead of the upcoming Ashes, the likes of James Anderson, Olly Stone, and Jofra Archer are injury doubts. The latter candidate recently underwent a minor procedure in Belgium and left the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp midway through the ongoing 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

On a positive note, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson are bowling well and are primed to be part of the playing XI for the first Ashes Test in Edgbaston, Birmingham at least.

The 2023 Ashes will kickstart on June 16 after England and Australia play their respective one-off matches against Ireland and India, respectively.

Who will win the upcoming Ashes series? Let us know what you think.

