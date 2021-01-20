Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan among The Hundred retained players list

Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, and Dawid Malan are the English national players who have been retained by their respective teams for the inaugural edition of The Hundred this year.

The original draft for the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)'s new competition was held in 2019. But the event could not go ahead as planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ECB has announced another window for player retentions. Players, who were selected in the original draft of The Hundred, can be retained by their teams until February 4.

Explosive English batsman, Jonny Bairstow has been retained by Welsh Fire. He will be playing alongside fellow countrymen, Tom Banton and Ben Ducket. Bairstow expressed confidence in the Welsh Fire team line-up.

"I'm delighted to be staying at Welsh Fire and I'm really looking forward to representing the team this summer. Ben and Tom are both excellent players and we've got the makings of a really strong line-up," said Jonny Bairstow.

Dawid Malan, the No. 1 ranked batsman on ICC T20I Rankings, will be staying with Trent Rockets for The Hundred. He said that it was a 'no-brainer' to stay with the side which boasts of an excellent mix of local and overseas talent.

"I was really pleased when Trent Rockets picked me in the men's draft and it was a no-brainer to stay with the side. We've got a really exciting mix of local talent and overseas stars and we'll be aiming to bring the trophy to Trent Bridge," said Malan.

Other notable retentions in The Hundred include Jason Roy and Sunil Narine, both of whom will remain with Oval Invincibles. Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Nabi will stay at London Spirit.

The Hundred player retentions list:

Birmingham Phoenix: Emily Arlott, Kirstie Gordon, Tom Helm, Benny Howell, Phoebe Franklin, Abtaha Maqsood

London Spirit: Mohammad Amir, Amara Carr, Aylish Cranstone, Jade Dernbach, Danielle Gibson, Mohammad Nabi, Luis Reece, Adam Rossington, Susie Rowe, Chloe Tryon

Manchester Originals: Joe Clarke, Danielle Collins, Mignon du Preez, Alice Dyson, Cordelia Griffith, Hannah Jones, Lizelle Lee, Phil Salt

Northern Superchargers: Helen Fenby, Bess Heath, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Adam Lyth

Oval Invincibles: Megan Belt, Alex Blake, Eva Gray, Marizanne Kapp, Sunil Narine, Jason Roy, Rhianna Southby, Nathan Sowter

Southern Brave: Lauren Bell, Alex Davies, Sonia Odedra, Max Waller

Trent Rockets: Kathryn Bryce, Matthew Carter, Abbey Freeborn, Dawid Malan, Tom Moores, Steven Mullaney

Welsh Fire: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Hennessy, Lauren Filer, Sophie Luff, Natasha Wraith