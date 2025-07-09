Jasprit Bumrah can break massive record with seven wickets in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Team India's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah is all set to return to the playing XI at Lord's after being rested for the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The right-arm pacer registered figures of 5-83 from 24.4 overs in the first innings at Headingley in Leeds before going wicketless in the second innings.
In Bumrah's absence, Akash Deep came in and delivered a brilliant performance in the second Test, claiming 10 wickets in the match, including a six-fer in the second innings. Bumrah is likely to replace Prasidh Krishna at Lord's, with the latter proving highly ineffective and expensive in the first two matches.
Meanwhile, Bumrah is on the verge of breaking a huge record. He needs seven wickets to becoming the leading wicket-taker for India against England in Test matches played in England. The record is currently held by Ishant Sharma, who has picked up 48 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 34, with two five-fers.
Bumrah is currently third on the list of India's leading wicket-takers in Tests in England. He has played nine matches so far in which he has picked up 42 wickets at an average of 24.28, with the aid of three five-fers. Former India captain Kapil Dev is above Bumrah on the list. Kapil played 13 Test matches against England in England, claiming 43 wickets at an average of 39.18, with two five-fers.
Jasprit Bumrah has an exceptional overall Test record against England
If we take a look at Bumrah's overall Test record against England, he has produced superb numbers. In 15 Tests, the right-arm pacer has claimed 65 wickets at an average of 22.61, with the aid of four five-wicket hauls.
The pacer's best innings figures against England were registered in Visakhapatnam in February 2024. He claimed 6-45 in the first innings and followed it up with 3-46 in the second innings. Three of Bumrah's four five-fers against England have been registered away from home - 5-64 in Nottingham (2021), 5-83 in Leeds (2025) and 5-85 in Nottingham (2018).
Overall, the Indian fast bowler has featured in 46 Test matches and has picked up 210 wickets at a sensational average of 19.60, with 14 five-fers to his name.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news