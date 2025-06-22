Jasprit Bumrah castles Josh Tongue with a ripper to take another fifer in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah put up another lionhearted performance on Day 3 of the opening Test against England at Headingley in Leeds on Sunday. The right-arm speedster castled Josh Tongue with a cracking delivery. It not only gave him a fifer but also wrapped up England's innings as India sneaked in a slender six-run lead.

The dismissal occurred in the 101st over of the innings when the 31-year-old was in the middle of an excellent spell. The delivery to Tongue pitched on off-stump but nipped off the seam, beating the right-hander's defences to hit the top of off. In the process, he equaled ex-Indian captain Kapil Dev to register the most five-wicket hauls in away Tests by snaring his 12th.

The Ahmedabad-born cricketer could also have had the wicket of Brook on Day 2 when the Yorkshire batter had top-edged a delivery, but he bowled a front-foot no-ball. Although Yashasvi Jaiswal fluffed a catch yet again off Bumrah's bowling on Day 3, the England batter agonisingly fell on 99.

Yashasvi Jaiswal departs cheaply after Jasprit Bumrah's heroics with the ball

Brydon Carse celebrates Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the home side got an early breakthrough in the form of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had scored a terrific ton in the first innings. Brydon Carse had the southpaw nicking off to Jamie Smith behind the stumps for 4 in the fourth over of the third innings.

The tourists had been bowled out for 471 in their first innings, but England responded well despite losing Zak Crawley in the very opening over. Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope stitched a 122-run partnership, with Bumrah dismissing the former for 62.

England had also slipped to 276/5 at one stage. However, the likes of Chris Woakes (38), Jamie Smith (40), and Brydon Carse (22) chipped in with useful contributions to the cause, helping their side to 465.

The Asian Giants are targeting their first series victory on English soil since 2007.

