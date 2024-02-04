Jasprit Bumrah dedicates six-wicket haul on Day 2 of 2nd IND vs ENG Test to son

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has dedicated his six-wicket haul on Day 2 of the Visakhapatnam Test against England to his son Angad.

The 30-year-old came up with a brilliant bowling effort to give India the upper hand in the second Test on Saturday, February 3. Bumrah claimed 6/45 in 15.5 overs as England were bowled out for 253 in response to India’s first-innings total of 396.

In a video posted on BCCI’s X handle, the right-arm pacer said that he would like to dedicate the special performance to his son Angad.

"So, if you want to dedicate it, there's no better feeling than you know. My son is travelling with me. This is his first tour. I'm more excited to go and see him now, So yeah, I will dedicate this to him," the pacer commented.

Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan became parents to a baby boy on September 4, 2023. The fast bowler had returned home from the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka for the birth of his child.

Bumrah reflects on Root, Pope dismissals

The senior Team India pacer bowled cracking deliveries to get rid of Joe Root, Ollie Pope and England captain Ben Stokes. While Root was caught at slip, Pope was knocked over by a yorker and Stokes was cleaned up by one that came in and stayed a bit low.

Reflecting on the wicket of Root, Bumrah said that he had not planned the dismissal.

“That was one delivery (to Root) that I had not planned. I had bowled an outswinger but the ball didn't swing and went straight with the arm, so I think that also happened against England,” he explained.

On Pope’s wicket, videos of which have gone viral on social media, the pacer commented:

“I remember that Ollie Pope was my 100th wicket. So yes, I remember, because at that time, that was also a phase where the ball was reversing at the Oval Test. I wanted to bowl a length ball but then I changed my mind and I went for a yorker and it did swing a lot. And, you know, the execution was good, so very happy.”

Meanwhile, India will resume their second innings in Visakhapatnam at 28/0, looking to extend their lead of 171.

