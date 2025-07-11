"Jasprit Bumrah finds a gap even if there is none" - Saba Karim on seamer's dismissal of Harry Brook on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former India player Saba Karim has lauded Jasprit Bumrah for breaching Harry Brook's defense through a very small gap between bat and pad in the third Test against England. He noted that the Indian seamers have seemingly found a shortcoming in the England batter's game.

England ended Day 1 (Thursday, July 10) at Lord's at 251/4 in their first innings. Brook (11 off 20) was the last wicket to fall, bowled through the gate by Bumrah.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Saba was asked about his thoughts on Bumrah's dismissal of Brook.

"Jasprit Bumrah finds a gap even if there is none. The ball pitched and came in. This is an area the Indian pacers have exposed. The same thing happened with Harry Brook in the previous Test match, and Jasprit Bumrah targeted the same area here also," he responded.

The former India wicketkeeper-batter noted that the ace seamer had found his rhythm by then, bowling an impeccable length and beating Brook with seam movement.

"The ball was bowled with a precise length, and he got a lot of seam movement off the wicket, and Harry Brook wasn't ready for that. Bumrah took a little time to settle in his initial spell. However, this was the phase where he had found his rhythm," Saba observed.

Saba added that a batter has to pay for even a slight error committed against Bumrah.

"It seemed like he was setting up Brook. He wanted Brook to take more strike against him, and in the end, he created a gap. A gap is created because you don't pick the length properly, and you try to meet the ball with the bat while standing in your stance. A great bowler like Bumrah just waits for you to make a small mistake," he elaborated.

Jasprit Bumrah finished with figures of 1/35 in 18 overs on Day 1 of the Lord's Test. Harry Brook was his only victim on the day.

"He could have bowled slightly fuller" - Hemang Badani on Jasprit Bumrah's first spell in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless in the first two sessions of the Lord's Test. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, former India batter Hemang Badani was asked about his thoughts on Jasprit Bumrah's first spell.

"I felt he could have bowled slightly fuller. The length he was bowling was slightly short for this pitch. It wouldn't have mattered if a few fours had gone through cover drives or off-drives, but you might have got a wicket there," he replied.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach opined that Bumrah might have been among the wickets in the first session had he bowled a little fuller.

"I wouldn't call it a mistake. He probably took a little time to judge the wicket, as to what length needs to be bowled on it. If he had kept the length slightly fuller, I feel he would have picked up at least one wicket in the first spell," Badani observed.

Jasprit Bumrah registered figures of 0/11 in six overs in his first spell, failing to pick up a wicket despite changing ends after four overs. Although he remained economical throughout the day, he had to wait till the 55th over of England's innings to dismiss Harry Brook as his only wicket.

