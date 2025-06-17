Jasprit Bumrah opens up on his workload management, reveals how many Tests he expects to play during ENG vs IND 2025 series

Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has opened up about his workload management ahead of the upcoming Test series against England. The right-arm speedster confirmed that he would play the first game, but will most probably feature in just two more Tests to keep himself away from the injury cloud.
Bumrah's body took a toll during the Australia tour, especially following the second innings of the fourth Test in Melbourne, where he sent down more than 50 overs combined. The 31-year-old could not bowl during the fourth innings in the fifth Test in Sydney due to a back injury, ruling him out of action for the following few months.
Speaking to Dinesh Karthik on Sky Sports, Bumrah stated (as quoted by India Today):
"I’m definitely looking at playing three Test matches. That’s the plan for now. Obviously, the exact number is not fixed yet, but the first one is certainly on. We’ll have to see how things go — the workload, the match scenarios, all of that. But yes, at this moment, three Tests is what I feel I can manage comfortably without putting myself in a desperate situation. Also, there’s another side to it. As a captain, I can’t just dictate terms saying, ‘I’ll only play three games.’ That doesn’t send the right message to the team."
The 31-year-old has an outstanding record in England, picking up 47 wickets in 12 Tests at 17.19 alongside two fifers. He was also the leading wicket-taker during the 2021 tour, snaring 23 scalps in nine innings at 22.47.
"I called the BCCI and said I don't want to be looked at in a leadership role" - Jasprit Bumrah
Bumrah was notably in contention to replace Rohit Sharma as the full-time Test captain. But the right-arm speedster revealed that he had informed the BCCI that he did not want to take over as he wouldn't be playing all the matches. He said, as quoted by The Hindustan Times:
"Before Rohit and Virat retired during the IPL, I had spoken to the BCCI about my workloads going forward in a five-test match series. I've spoken to the people who have managed my back. I've spoken to the surgeon as well, who's always spoken to me about how smart you have to be about the workloads. So I did speak to him, and then we came to the conclusion that I have to be a little smarter. So then I called the BCCI and said I don't want to be looked at in a leadership role because I won't be able to give all the Test matches in a five-test match series."
The first Test between England and India begins on June 20 in Leeds.
