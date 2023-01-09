Jasprit Bumrah set to miss ODI series against Sri Lanka; BCCI doesn't want to rush him back into action - Reports 

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah will not partake in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Despite being included in the squad as a late addition on January 3, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided not to rush him back, a mistake they made during Team India's brief home season in late 2022, prior to the T20 World Cup in Australia.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the right-arm pacer is not among the pool of players who have reported to Guwahati for the first ODI against the Lankans.

After his unavailability for the T20 World Cup in October-November, his absence stretched into the tour of New Zealand and Bangladesh, a timeframe he used to undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore, before being declared fully fit.

Cricbuzz @cricbuzz Jasprit Bumrah was added to India's squad for Sri Lanka ODIs but BCCI has decided not to rush him back to action so soon. @vijaymirror reports #INDvSL Jasprit Bumrah was added to India's squad for Sri Lanka ODIs but BCCI has decided not to rush him back to action so soon. @vijaymirror reports #INDvSL

The report further states that the BCCI has acted upon the recommendation of the coaches at the NCA. They feel that Bumrah's return could wait a while, considering that Team India have several important international assignments in 2023, starting with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia next month.

He could potentially feature in the white-ball series against New Zealand. Team India are scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is beginning on January 18.

Jasprit Bumrah's last appearance came against Australia in September 2022

The ace bowler's injury woes began during the tour of England in July 2022, where he sat out for the series decider, with Mohammed Siraj replacing him.

His injury was deemed to be a serious one and he was subsequently ruled out of the 2022 Asia Cup as well.

Cricbuzz @cricbuzz Jasprit Bumrah was added to India's squad for Sri Lanka ODIs but BCCI has decided not to rush him back to action so soon. @vijaymirror reports #INDvSL Jasprit Bumrah was added to India's squad for Sri Lanka ODIs but BCCI has decided not to rush him back to action so soon. @vijaymirror reports #INDvSL

Hoping that Bumrah would feature in the T20 World Cup, the BCCI selected him for the three-match ODI series against Australia. He played two contests and was named in the World Cup squad as well, but was once again ruled out.

Team India will face Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on January 10. The Men in Blue won the three-match T20I series by a 2-1 margin.

India's updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh.

Will Jasprit Bumrah feature in the white-ball series against New Zealand? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: "Sanju was always our guy; He is so passionate about it which is so important" - RR CEO Jake Lush McCrum on Samson

Get IND vs SL Live Score for the 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for live updates & latest news.

Poll : 0 votes