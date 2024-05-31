"Jee Jaan lagaadenge lekin inse nahi haarenge" - Suresh Raina on India-Pakistan rivalry ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup

Suresh Raina recently opened up on India's cricketing rivalry with Pakistan. He spoke about how during his playing days, his mindset was to give it everything to not lose to the Men in Green.

India and Pakistan are set to face each other in the group stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The much-awaited contest is set to take place at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 9.

Speaking about India's chances for the ICC event, Raina reserved high praise on skipper Rohit Sharma. He made these comments during a media interaction at the launch ceremony of the World Championship of Leagues.

Raina said:

"Our team looked very good. They are going to play against Pakistan in New York. Rohit led the team really, really well. He has been amazing with his planning and he is getting a lot of respect from the dressing room. We have a lot of options. We have two all-rounders."

"We played a lot of matches, Yuvraj Singh, RP, Rahul, against Pakistan. When you are representing your country, you try to give your best. I am really looking forward to playing against Pakistan in England. We played lot of matches together. We have retired from the sport, but not from the heart. When you see the tricolour, you feel Jee Jaan lagaadenge lekin inse nahi haarenge [ we will give it our all but not lose to them]."

Suresh Raina will be seen in action during the upcoming World Championship of Leagues. The tournament will feature retired cricketers from India, Pakistan, the West Indies, South Africa, England, and Australia.

"Shivam Dube can be the X-factor for India to win the World Cup" - Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina believes that all-rounder Shivam Dube will be a pivotal cog in India's lineup at the 2024 T20 World Cup. He suggested that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star should be included in the playing XI, as he brings in an X-factor.

He also opined that Rohit Sharma will have to decide about who will be his opening partner at the showpiece event. Suresh Raina added:

"He has to play in the World Cup. See, the ability to stand still while hitting those big sixes is very rare. Shivam Dube can be the x-factor for India to win the World Cup. So Rohit will have to take the call whether he wants to play Virat (Kohli) up the top, but then Yashasvi is also batting with a different kind of flair. If the situation arises, Shivam can also bowl for the side."

India will take on Ireland in their opening game of the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York on June 5. The Rohit Sharma-led side will also play a warm-up match against Bangladesh on June 1.

