Jimmy Neesham asks fans to stop reminding him about World Cup final

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has a well-known penchant for social media banter. However, on Sunday, he was involved in a slightly poignant conversation with some of his fans on Twitter.

This was regarding New Zealand's gut-wrenching loss to England in the 2019 World Cup final. Jimmy Neesham scored 14 of the required 15 runs in the fateful Super Over, leaving his partner Martin Guptill to plunder the last 2 runs on the last delivery.

However, Guptill could only manage a flick to deep square leg and fell short on the second run, thus tying the Super Over. England had scored 6 more boundaries in the game than the Kiwis and lifted the trophy on account of the controversial - and now scrapped - boundary-count rule.

Jimmy Neesham's knock of 14 included a humongous six against Jofra Archer. A fan commented on a photo of the six, wistfully thinking the alternate result of the game had Neesham retained the strike on the last ball.

"I still wish how neesham had finished wc final after smashing archer for a six which led equation came down to 7 off 4," wrote the fan.

To this, Jimmy Neesham succinctly replied asking for a break from the constant reminders of the game.

"Just one day off would be nice," wrote Neesham.

Just one day off would be nice https://t.co/v3MDpqy2ih — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) May 9, 2021

Had New Zealand won the game, Jimmy Neesham would have been one of the frontrunners to win the Player of the Match award. The right-arm pacer had picked up 3 wickets in the game, including that of opposition skipper Eoin Morgan. He also scored a 25-ball 19 in the first innings of the low-scoring game.

Jimmy Neesham's returns have been moderate since the World Cup

Jimmy Neesham's ODI returns with the bat have dwindled since the 2019 World Cup. In two series (minimum 3 matches) after the tournament, he has scored 31 and 33 runs respectively. However, he has fared slightly better with the ball, picking 2 and 7 wickets in the two rubbers.

The all-rounder recently played for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL and is currently on a break from international cricket as New Zealand players prepare for the long Test tour to England.

Very proud to be a part of this team 🇳🇿 https://t.co/KTIQOxpiOi — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) May 3, 2021