Joe Root climbs to No. 2 spot in ICC Test rankings, Kane Williamson slips 2 places to 5th

Former England captain Joe Root has moved up to second spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings for batters released on Wednesday, June 9.

The 31-year-old scored a match-winning century in the first Test of the three-match series against New Zealand at the Lord's Cricket Stadium. Root now has 882 points under his belt, 10 points less than top-ranked Marnus Labuschagne.

The Yorkshire batter, who remained unbeaten on 115, moved past Steve Smith and Kane Williamson to occupy the second spot. The former Aussie captain is currently placed third while the Kiwi skipper went down two spots to sit in fifth place.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam moved up one spot to fourth position with 815 points.

On the bowling front, Kyle Jamieson is back to his career-best third position. The tall and lanky Kiwi cricketer picked up six wickets in the Lord's Test. James Anderson, who returned to England's Test side last week, has also moved up two places to sit in seventh place.

Aaron Finch moves up one place in the ICC T20I Rankings

Aaron Finch made significant progress in the ICC T20I Rankings (Credits: AFP)

Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch, meanwhile, has moved to the No. 5 spot in the ICC T20I Rankings for batters after a breathtaking innings in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Finch and David Warner, who jumped eight places, added 134 runs for the opening wicket to chase down the target with six overs to spare.

Josh Hazlewood, who returned with excellent figures of 4/16, moved up to second place in the bowlers' rankings. He is currently six points adrift of South Africa's Tabraiz Shami, who sits at the pole position with 784 points.

In the ODI rankings, Rashid Khan jumped to the No. 3 spot in the all-rounders category. The 23-year-old scored a quickfire 39 in the first ODI of the ongoing three-match series against Zimbabwe and has scalped four wickets so far in the series as well.

Mohammad Nabi, who has picked up six wickets, also jumped four spots to occupy the 11th place on the bowlers list.

