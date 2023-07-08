"Joe Root is in a different league altogether" - Aakash Chopra on the performances of the 'Fab 4' since 2020

Aakash Chopra believes Joe Root has been a cut above the rest of the so-called Test cricket's 'Fab Four' since the beginning of 2020.

Root, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson were branded as the 'Fab Four' of the modern era for their consistent performances in the longest format. The foursome averaged more than 50 in Test cricket between 2014 and 2019, with the former England skipper's average (50.82) being the least among them.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Root, who seemed to be falling behind in the 'Fab Four' race, has now overtaken the other three:

"It seemed like Joe Root was trying to become a part of the 'Fab Four' but probably he is not there right now. When you see the numbers now, the story looks different. Joe Root is in a different league altogether."

The former Indian opener highlighted the Yorkshire batter's stupendous record since January 2020:

"He was lagging slightly behind in the 2014-2019 period, but from January 2020, he has played 43 matches, scored 3837 runs, an average of 54.8 and he has scored 13 centuries. Joe Root is head and shoulders above the rest."

Chopra pointed out that Root has scored as many centuries as Steve Smith and Kane Williamson combined in this period. He added that the England batting mainstay has scored runs across the globe, including a double century in India, and is even hitting sixes while playing reverse scoops now.

"He has taken a different flight altogether" - Aakash Chopra on Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson has the best average among the 'Fab Four' since January 2020.

However, Aakash Chopra acknowledged that Kane Williamson has an even better average than Root and has scored much fewer runs due to limited opportunities to play Test cricket:

"Kane Williamson - 16 matches, but he has scored 1745 runs in that, which means more than 100 runs per match. He has an average above 72 and he has struck seven centuries. So Kane Williamson, whose star seemed to be on the decline, he has taken a different flight altogether."

On the flip side, the reputed commentator pointed out that Steve Smith has not lived up to his earlier standards:

"Steve Smith has hit six centuries, 1949 runs in 27 matches but his average has gone down - 49.97 at the time of recording. Not bad but he also went through a bad patch."

Chopra observed that Virat Kohli and potential contender David Warner's waning returns imply that they are no longer a part of the 'Fab Four'. While the former Indian skipper has averaged less than 30 since January 2020, the Australian opener has an average in the early thirties in the same period.

