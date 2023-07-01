Joe Root surpasses Alastair Cook to become England's all-time leading catcher in Test Cricket

England star batter Joe Root pulled off a spectacular one-handed catch at short leg on Day 4 of the second Ashes Test to achieve the feat for the most catches by an Englishman in Tests. The stunning catch helped the hosts dismiss dangerman Travis Head cheaply at a critical juncture.

Root now has 176 catches, thus overhauling former England captain Alastair Cook's record. He is also in sixth place on the all-time list, trailing former Australian opener Mark Waugh by only five catches.

Former Indian legend and current coach Rahul Dravid leads the pack with an incredible 210 catches in his illustrious career.

Joe Root has been among the safest and most versatile fielders in world cricket, with the ability to field behind the wicket at slip or gully and in front, be it inside or outside the 30-year circle. He also has 96 catches in white-ball cricket for England.

England Cricket @englandcricket

Alastair Cook -

Andrew Strauss -

Ian Botham -

Colin Cowdrey -



Sorry, Chef ‍ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Joe Root -Alastair Cook -Andrew Strauss -Ian Botham -Colin Cowdrey -Sorry, Chef Joe Root - 1️⃣7️⃣6️⃣Alastair Cook - 1️⃣7️⃣5️⃣Andrew Strauss - 1️⃣2️⃣1️⃣Ian Botham - 1️⃣2️⃣0️⃣Colin Cowdrey - 1️⃣2️⃣0️⃣Sorry, Chef 😅👨‍🍳 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/mbpAQoF0W8

Root is currently the top-ranked batter in the latest ICC Test rankings, coming off a sensational unbeaten century in the first Test at Edgbaston.

Joe Root has been in red-hot form in Test cricket since 2021, scoring nearly 3,500 runs at an average close to 58. The former England skipper has also smashed a remarkable 13 centuries in that stretch and led the run-scoring charts for the 2021-23 WTC cycle. The talismanic batter also averages an incredible 91.50 in five Tests this year, with two centuries and three half-centuries.

With England facing a tall run-chase in the fourth innings to stave off falling into a 0-2 hole in the Ashes series, Root may be required to produce another batting masterclass.

Joe Root's Test career at a glance

Joe Root has been arguably England's all-time best Test batter.

Joe Root has been among the most accomplished batters in Test cricket history and is the leading run-scorer in the red-ball format among active players. The 32-year-old boasts incredible numbers in his 132 Tests, averaging 50.57 with 30 centuries and 58 half-centuries.

The former England skipper is also the 10th all-time leading run scorer in Tests, with 11,178 runs. He is England's second-highest run-scorer in the longer format, behind only Alistair Cook.

Having made his Test debut in 2012 against India, the Yorkshireman has formed a healthy rivalry with other greats of the generation, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Steve Smith. The quartet is famously referred to as the Fab-four of International cricket.

Root also captained England from 2017 to 2022 and holds the England record for most Test Matches (64) and wins (27) as captain. He also won the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year for 2021, where he averaged 61 with the bat, including six centuries and four half-centuries.

The stylish right-hander also holds the record for the most consecutive matches with a half-century (12) and the third most runs in a calendar year (1708) in 2021.

At 32, Joe Root is in the form of his life and could finish as arguably the most accomplished batter in Test history with several years potentially left in him.

Poll : 0 votes