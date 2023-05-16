Jofra Archer ruled out of the entire English summer following a stress fracture in his elbow 

England all-rounder Jofra Archer will not feature in the upcoming one-off Test against Ireland or the Ashes after suffering a stress fracture in his elbow. He has not been included in the squad for the Ireland Test, with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announcing on Tuesday, May 16.

Archer was recently seen playing in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Mumbai Indians (MI) but struggled constantly due to injury. He was far from his best as he took two wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 9.50.

The all-rounder sought treatment in Belgium midway through the season but was ultimately ruled out by the franchise, who roped in Chris Jorda as a last-minute replacement.

Regarding the player's absence from the squad due to his persistent injury, ECB Managing Director for England Men's Cricket, Rob Key, said:

“It has been a frustrating and upsetting period for Jofra Archer. He was making good progress until a recurrence of the elbow injury, which kept him out for an extended period previously. We wish him the best of luck with his recovery."

Key continued:

"I’m sure we will see Jofra back to his best and winning games for England, whatever the format. Hopefully, sooner rather than later.I would like to wish the players every success, especially those returning after some time away."

Archer's absence will be critical for England in the Ashes, who aim to pack their squad with pacers for efficient rotation. He made his Test debut in the 2019 Ashes at home and had a statement series by claiming 22 wickets.

Archer also famously knocked down Steve Smith during the series, ruling him out with a concussion, which paved the way for Marnus Labuschagne to make a mark.

Jofra Archer's last Test appearance came in 2021

Jofra Archer has struggled with injuries over the last few years and has missed out on a lot of cricket. He was ruled out of the 2022 IPL after MI roped him in for a sum of ₹8 crore.

His return from injury was facilitated by a brief stint with Sussex in the domestic competition. He then featured for the MI Cape Town in the inaugural SA20 league and played for England in the ODI series against South Africa away from home. Archer's most recent international endeavor came in the form of the away white-ball series against Bangladesh.

As far as red-ball cricket for England is concerned, the last of Archer's 13 Tests came during England's tour of India in 2021. He is yet to play under the guidance of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

