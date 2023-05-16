Jonny Bairstow likely to be England's No.1 wicketkeeper for the Ashes ahead of Ben Foakes - Reports 

Jonny Bairstow is viewed as the first-choice wicketkeeper by England ahead of Ben Foakes for the upcoming Ashes. Bairstow recently returned from injury and donned the wicketkeeping gloves for Yorkshire in the County Championship fixtures in the buildup to the English summer.

Bairstow suffered a freak injury ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, which England eventually went on to win. He also missed the subsequent series against Pakistan and New Zealand and is not part of the ongoing 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.

Foakes, meanwhile, has been England's preferred candidate behind the stumps for a while, especially under Ben Stokes. The Test skipper has lavished praise on Foakes' wicketkeeping ability, but his batting has not been in sync with the rest of the England players in terms of aggression.

With Harry Brook slotting in beautifully at No. 5 during the absence of Bairstow, he is unlikely to be shifted from his position. Foakes has to make way for both explosive batters to feature together as England want to maintain consistency across the English summer for as long as possible.

While Foakes may not have a big role to play in the Ashes, he will be crucial during England's five-match Test tour of India in 2024. Foakes' ability to play spin as well as keep wickets on tricky, rank turners, will be pivotal for the visitors.

The Yorkshire-born player last kept wickets for England as a cover for the injured Jos Buttler in 2021. He has largely played as a pure batter since the 2019 Ashes but has always expressed his desire to feature with the gloves for England.

Jonny Bairstow likely to return as England set to name squad for one-off Test against Ireland

England will begin their home summer with a one-off Test against Ireland at the Lord's from June 1 onwards. The squad for the contest is likely to be named on Tuesday, May 16, without Ben Foakes' inclusion.

With the majority of the batting unit settled, Jonny Bairstow for Foakes as a straight swap in the lower-middle order seems to be the sole change that England will make ahead of the red-ball season.

Is Ben Foakes' omission from the England Test squad justified? Let us know what you think.

