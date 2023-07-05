"Jonny will know that it’s on him" - Ian Bell gives his verdict on Bairstow's controversial dismissal in 2nd Ashes Test

Former England batter Ian Bell feels Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey was well within his rights to dismiss his English counterpart Jonny Bairstow in the second Ashes Test at Lord's.

The incident took place in the 52nd over of England's second innings. Bairstow ducked under a short delivery from Cameron Green before walking out of his crease. Meanwhile, Carey, after collecting the ball, threw it at the stumps, catching Bairstow short of his ground.

The turn of events has ignited a fierce debate on the spirit of the game, with English media labeling the Aussie cricketers 'cheaters'.

Bell, however, attributed Bairstow's dismissal to a momentary lapse in concentration.

"Jonny will know that it’s on him," Ian Bell said to Betfair. "In the heat of the moment, with the crowd riled and his teammates angry about what had occurred he may have been feeling aggrieved. But once everything has cooled off, I suspect he will be bitterly disappointed that a moment of poor concentration has been so costly,"

Although Bairstow's dismissal derailed England's run chase, Ben Stokes produced a swashbuckling 155-run knock to almost take his team over the line. However, the hosts fell 43-run short to go down 0-2 in the five-match Ashes series.

"Shame for Australians is that this win will be remembered for this incident" - Ian Bell

Ian Bell further argued that the controversial dismissal overshadowed Australia's excellent performance, considering the challenges the visitors faced throughout the match.

"I have no issue with the decision to give him out though," the former cricketer added. "The rules are clear. It was out. Whether Australia should have withdrawn the appeal is up for debate though. What is a shame for Australians is that this win will be remembered for this incident, rather than the really impressive cricket they played, when conditions were against them for the majority of the time."

Australia will look to wrap up the series when they lock horns with England in the third Test at Headingley, starting on Thursday, July 6.

