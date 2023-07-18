"Jonny had a few words here or there"- Nathan Lyon reveals Jonny Bairstow had a heated exchange with Australians at lunch during Lord's Test

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon opened up on how frustrated Jonny Bairstow was after being stumped by Alex Carey during the second Ashes Test at Lord's. Carey threw the ball at the stumps after collecting and found Bairstow short of the crease.

While the stumping has ignited a lot of debate from the context of the spirit of cricket, Lyon claimed that Bairstow was among the few players from both sides who had a bit of a heated argument during lunch just after that dismissal.

Speaking on the Willow Talk podcast, here's what Nathan Lyon had to say about that incident involving Jonny Bairstow:

"There were a few Australian guys and a few English guys in the lunchroom, and I hobbled up on my crutches and stood in the middle of it and tried to calm things down a little bit (laughs). Jonny had a few words here or there. That’s all part of it, I’m all for it.”

Nathan Lyon found reaction to Jonny Bairstow's stumping 'gobsmacking'

Nathan Lyon also spoke about the negative reaction that Jonny Baisrtow's stumping received. Be it the members in the Long Room, the media or even the cricket experts, the Australians received a lot of flak.

Lyon found it surprising as the stumping was well within the laws of the game. On this, he stated:

“The emotions in the change room were quite remarkable. Everyone was gobsmacked but found it hilarious because you walk through that Long Room, and you’re more chance of getting sued than punched. So you look at it like that and all these guys abusing you and you’re like, ‘What’s going on here?' It was quite funny in all respects.”

Lyon's heroic effort with the bat despite the torn calf muscle at Lord's would go down as one of the best Ashes moments of all time.