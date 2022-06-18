"The IPL couldn't have gone better for me" - Jos Buttler credits his tournament success after his carnage against the Netherlands

England keeper-batter Jos Buttler gave IPL 2022 credit for his form following an unbeaten 162 against the Netherlands in the first ODI on Friday, June 17. The right-handed batter also admitted to enjoying his role in one-day cricket and hailed England's flexibility for their success.

Buttler went hammer and tongs on the Dutch bowlers. He smashed 14 sixes in a brutal 70-ball 162 as England amassed a record-breaking 498-4 in 50 overs. He deservedly earned the 'Player of the Match' award as England registered a 232-run victory and took a 1-0 lead in the three-game series.

An unbelievable player. Jos Buttler now has the second and third-fastest ODI 150s of all timeAn unbelievable player. Jos Buttler now has the second and third-fastest ODI 150s of all time 💪An unbelievable player. https://t.co/NhZCXxZ696

Speaking after the game, the gloveman acknowledged that success in IPL 2022 gave him plenty of confidence and was motivated to do well. The 31-year-old stated that he feels relieved to get rid of bio-bubbles and see things returning to normal. He said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"The IPL couldn't have gone better for me. I absolutely loved it, and that gives you a lot of confidence. Coming here I was feeling in good touch: I turned up with a lot of motivation and freshness which I think is really key."

He added:

"I've said many times, this is the most fun environment I've ever played in, so it's great to be back and it's been great to be on a normal tour and being able not to worry about bubbles and that kind of thing."

Buttler, who batted at No. 4 in the game, shared massive and brisk partnerships with Dawid Malan and Liam Livingstone. He added 184 with Malan in 90 deliveries, followed by an unbeaten 91 off 32 with Livingstone.

"I enjoy that middle-order role in one-day cricket" - Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler was the player of the match. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The right-handed batter conceded that flexibility is one of England's greatest strengths and believes it was down to another blistering start he got promoted. He added:

"Over the years, when we've got off to good starts, I've sometimes been pushed up to No. 4 and today we got off to a fantastic start with Salt and Malan. We're pretty flexible as a group and if that's what they want to do on the day. I enjoy that middle-order role in one-day cricket so I'm very happy with the role I've got."

The second ODI will get underway on June 19 in Amstelveen.

