"The depth we have is just fantastic" - Jos Buttler backs England to win the World Cup even without their key players

Dashing England keeper-batsman Jos Buttler remains confident of his side's chances in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Buttler feels England can do a World Cup double despite Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer's absence from the team.

Archer and Stokes were an integral part of England's successful World Cup campaign at home in 2019. However, both will miss the tournament in the UAE for different reasons.

Jos Buttler stated that England's depth in white-ball cricket is impressive, which was demonstrated by a second-string squad beating Pakistan at home. Buttler told the Daily Mirror:

"The depth we have is just fantastic. Watching a whole new white-ball squad win against Pakistan in the summer showed how much pressure we are under to perform. Look at the World Cup squad. Two superstars in Stokes and Archer are not there who are a huge miss, yet you look down that list and think even without those guys we’ve still got a brilliant team who can win the tournament."

Buttler highlighted the rise of Liam Livingstone, whom he feels has delivered compelling performances at the right time. The 31-year-old thinks Livingstone will be a key batter for England. He said:

"There is plenty of talent available as we’ve seen, just look at someone like Liam Livingstone who has elevated his game to a new level after being given an opportunity this summer. To see a guy like that pick up the mantle and run with it is just great. Going into the World Cup, he is now someone who we are looking at as a key player."

Livingstone has indeed been impressive for England in T20s and the Hundred, smashing quick runs at will. The right-handed batsman hammered a T20 hundred against Pakistan and topped the run-scoring charts in The Hundred.

It has been a frustrating summer for me: Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler admitted he wasn't at his best in the summer as he has endured an inconsistent run with the bat. He is motivated to play his best cricket to help England win the T20 title. Buttler explained:

"It has been a frustrating summer for me. It has been stop/start and I’ve not really got into a great rhythm at all, but it has given me that desire and excitement already for when we get to the World Cup. I’ve got a burning ambition to bring my best cricket and play really well at that tournament as part of an exciting team with a great chance, I believe, to win the trophy."

With the ECB calling off the team's tour of Pakistan, Buttler will next take the field in the T20 World Cup. The white-ball vice-captain also skipped the UAE leg of IPL 2021 due to personal reasons.

