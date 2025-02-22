Josh Inglis clobbers a six to reach his maiden ODI hundred in AUS vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 clash [Watch]

Australia keeper-batter Josh Inglis got to this maiden ODI hundred in style with a maximum as he put their side on track to chase down a daunting 352 in their Champions Trophy 2025 game at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The right-handed batter played a crunching pull to the mid-wicket region and hugged Glenn Maxwell to celebrate the feat.

Inglis walked onto the crease in the 20th over when the Men in Yellow were reduced to 122/3 in pursuit of a massive score. With Adil Rashid bowling disciplined lines and incisive lengths, the right-handed batter opened his account with a boundary off the leg-spinner. He got to his half-century off just 41 deliveries.

Inglis reached his maiden triple-figure score in 50-overs international cricket in the 45th over of the innings as Archer sent down a slow-pitched delivery. By the end of that over, Australia needed only 34 off 30 deliveries. The 77-ball hundred is also the fastest ton in Champions Trophy history.

Josh Inglis' partnership of 146 with Alex Carey set the winning platform for Australia

Josh Inglis celebrates with Glenn Maxwell. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old's partnership of 146 with Alex Carey set the base for the Men in Yellow as they secured a five-wicket victory and chased down a record 352. When Carey walked in at 136/4, the reigning World Cup champions were on the backfoot, with the Englishmen sensing blood.

However, the two glovemen took calculated risks, with the dew on the ground making their job easier. Carey perished for a 63-ball 69, while Glenn Maxwell hammered a 15-ball 32 to take their side over the line with 15 balls to spare.

Earlier, England opener Ben Duckett smashed the record for an individual score in the Champions Trophy with 165 off 143 deliveries. Joe Root also chipped in with 68. Australia's pick of the bowlers was Ben Dwarshuis with figures of 10-0-66-3.

