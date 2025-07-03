Josh Tongue removes Ravindra Jadeja for 89 with a surprise bouncer to end 203-run partnership in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

England pacer Josh Tongue got rid of a well-set Ravindra Jadeja on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday, July 3. The left-handed batter departed for 89 runs off 137 balls, comprising one six and 10 boundaries. With the wicket, Tongue also broke the 203-run marathon partnership for the sixth wicket between Jadeja and India captain Shubman Gill.

Ad

The dismissal came in the 108th over of India’s first innings. Tongue bowled a surprise bounce from around the wicket. Jadeja tried to keep it down, but the extra bounce on offer hit the gloves before wicketkeeper Jamie Smith completed a terrific catch while moving to his leg side.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With the dismissal, Ravindra Jadeja failed to score his second century at the same venue, having scored 104 in 2022.

Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja help India dominate England in 1st innings of 2nd Test

A clinical batting display from skipper Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja ensured India dominated England in the first innings of the second Test. Gill is batting on his highest Test score, going past 147, which he scored in the series opener in Leeds.

Ad

At the time of writing, the tourists were 419/6 in their first innings at Lunch, with Gill (168 off 288) and Washington Sundar (1 off 11) at the crease. They will be keen to post 500-plus to put England under pressure. Chris Woakes has emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the hosts, returning with two scalps.

Earlier on Day 1, Yashasvi Jaiswal provided a promising start, scoring 87 off 107 balls, including 13 boundaries after KL Rahul (2) departed cheaply. Meanwhile, Karun Nair and Rishabh Pant chipped in with 31 (50) and 25 (42), respectively.

Ad

Shubman Gill and company are trailing by 0-1 against England in the five-match Test series. The visitors lost the opening game by five wickets, failing to defend 370 in the fourth wicket.

With Jasprit Bumrah rested for the ongoing second Test, the bowling unit will have to bowl out of their skins to bag 20 wickets in the contest and level the series 1-1.

Follow the live score and updates from the ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news