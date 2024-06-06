"Just a cramp" - Mitchell Marsh allays injury concerns about Mitchell Starc after T20 World Cup 2024 clash vs Oman

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh brushed aside any serious injury concerns about Mitchell Starc following his team's 39-run victory over Oman in the T20 World Cup 2024 clash on Thursday in Bridgetown, Barbados. The West Australian revealed that the pacer just had a cramp, but he didn't want him to continue bowling keeping in mind the remaining matches of the tournament.

The incident occurred in the 15th over of the innings as Marsh threw the ball to the left-arm speedster for his fourth. Starc bowled a wide, seemingly tweaked his calf, and did some stretches. After the physio came out, the 34-year-old strode off the field, with Glenn Maxwell sending down the remaining balls.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Marsh said about Starc:

"Starcy, it was just a cramp so didn't want to take a chance. When Starcy says I am okay to go off you let him go off."

At the time of the incident, Starc had figures of 3-0-20-2, dismissing Pratik Athavale and Khalid Kail. He had a brilliant second half of his IPL 2024 campaign and breathed fire during the playoffs for the Kolkata Knight Riders, securing Player of the Match awards in the Qualifier 1 and the final.

"We are looking forward to playing England" - Mitchell Marsh

After Australia opened their campaign with a 39-run victory over Oman, Mitchell Marsh set his sights on the clash against England on Saturday in Barbados. He added:

"Close game. Good to get the win. It's not going to be the 200 types in this tournament. We are kind of going to the old T20 style here in this tournament. We are looking forward to playing England. Different conditions here. Oman v Australia was a tight one, great for the game of cricket. There is sun here and we will enjoy that. It's going to be a great game."

Marcus Stoinis was the Player of the Match against Oman, for his 35-ball 67* and figures of 3-0-19-3.

