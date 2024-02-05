"Just got a call from Iyer's back spasm. It has delayed it's visit" - Fans react to Shreyas Iyer's direct hit to dismiss Ben Stokes 

Team India's Shreyas Iyer chipped in with a brilliant piece of fielding to get rid of the dangerous Ben Stokes on Day 4 of the second Test against England in Vishakapatnam. The England skipper was caught short of the crease while attempting to complete a single early into the second session, courtesy of a direct hit.

England wicket-keeper batter Ben Foakes had nudged the ball towards the leg-side and proceeded to run down the wicket for a single. There was a little bit of hesitation as Iyer charged towards the ball from mid-wicket.

The fielder was quick in collecting the ball and sending down a fiery throw towards the wicket-keeper's end. Stokes was caught slacking with his casual running and despite speeding it up late on, he fell short of his crease as the ball hit the stumps.

The wicket is an important one for India as Stokes can prove to be a dangerous match-winner. Fans were full of praise for Iyer as he pulled off yet another brilliant piece of fielding. Here are some of the reacts on Twitter:

Shreyas Iyer had claimed a stunning catch in the first innings to dismiss Zak Crawley

Team India have been excellent in the field in the second Test and Shreyas Iyer has arguably stood out with his crucial contributions. He claimed a brilliant catch in the first innings to send back the dangerous-looking Zak Crawley back into the pavilion, which also went onto trigger England's collapse.

England are still hanging on despite losing their skipper, and as of writing, they are placed at 254-7 after 60 overs. Ben Foakes and Tom Hartley have already put on 34 runs for the eighth wicket, with 145 runs still required for a historic run chase.

Is Shreyas Iyer the best fielder in the current Indian playing XI? Let us know what you think.

