"Just did not play the percentages" - Nasser Hussain criticises England's batting performance at Lord's

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain reckons that Ben Stokes and Co. failed to play the percentages on Day 3 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's. The Chennai-born former cricketer labelled the English batters as 'happy hookers' as they fell into the trap of Australia's short-ball plan.

With the pitch offering nothing in the second session of Day two at Lord's, Australia's bowlers decided to fire short-pitched deliveries. The hosts took the bait and lost three batters to hook shots. The tourists continued with a similar plan on Day 3 as England lost their last six wickets for 47 runs.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hussain believes the damage was done on Day 2 as England failed to take calculated risks.

"The batting yesterday [Thursday] after tea, and then following it up today, they [England] just did not play the percentages. The damage was done yesterday," he said. "England got into a really strong position when the sun was out but became happy hookers after tea when every ball had to go."

England started Day 3 at 278-4 and had a chance to wipe out the remaining 138-run deficit. However, they got skittled for 325 and saw Australia swell their lead to 221 by stumps.

Nasser Hussain compares the Bazball England played in Pakistan last year

Harry Brook's dismissal off the short ball caught everyone's eye. (Credits: Getty)

Hussain observed how England went for the hook despite knowing Australia had stationed fielders for the same. He compared their approach to the tour of Pakistan last year, where they won the Test series 3-0.

"Everyone talks about Bazball but the Bazball I have seen is playing the conditions, which they did in Pakistan and last summer," Hussain said. "If you've got four fielders out on the hook, the percentages are not in your favour and if you keep hooking you'll eventually give your wicket away - and that's what they did."

Sony Sports Network @SonySportsNetwk



Mitchell Starc gets rid of Harry Brook for , his 3rd wicket of the match 🤩



#SonySportsNetwork #ENGvAUS #Ashes2023 #RivalsForever #MitchellStarc The short-ball ploy gets Australia one more wicketMitchell Starc gets rid of Harry Brook for, his 3rd wicket of the match 🤩 The short-ball ploy gets Australia one more wicket 👌Mitchell Starc gets rid of Harry Brook for 5️⃣0️⃣, his 3rd wicket of the match 🤩#SonySportsNetwork #ENGvAUS #Ashes2023 #RivalsForever #MitchellStarc https://t.co/hSuffhSUUk

With Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith in the middle, Australia will aim to extend their lead and give themselves enough time to push for victory.

Poll : 0 votes