"Just reckless" - Darren Gough questions Joe Root's shot selection on day 4 of IND vs ENG 2nd Test

Former England seamer Darren Gough questioned Joe Root's shot selection on Day 4 of the second Test against India in Visakhapatnam. The 53-year-old felt it was as reckless a shot that led to his dismissal.

The 33-year-old came out all guns blazing but was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin, playing one shot too many. The Yorkshire batter stepped out of the crease, looking to club the ball over mid-wicket, but only managed an edge to backward point where Axar Patel was stationed. As a result, he had to walk back for 16.

Speaking to TalkSport, Gough suggested that in Bazball, there was a thin line between playing freely and being reckless. He said:

"What Bazball is supposed to be about is playing your natural game. But to add to it, to play with freedom. Don’t be afraid to play your natural game in the middle, like you would be in the nets. That was just reckless from one of the top three batters in the world. He will regret that."

The former captain's wicket followed Ollie Pope's dismissal as England suffered a middle-order collapse after a promising start in their pursuit of 399. The target proved to be a bridge too far for the visitors as they slumped to a 106-run defeat.

Joe Root yet to hit form in the series

Joe Root walks off after being dismissed. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the dismissal in the fourth innings of the Vizag Test capped Root's dismal form in the series. He has failed to pass the 30-run mark in four completed innings. The Yorkshire batter's highest score so far in the series has been 29.

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has troubled the classy right-hander the most, dismissing him twice in the ongoing series. The 30-year-old trapped Root lbw in the second innings in Hyderabad and had him nicking to the slip cordon in the first dig in Visakhapatnam.

Overall, Bumrah has dismissed the Englishman eight times in Tests. Bumrah was also decisive in India's series-leveling victory in Visakhapatnam, claiming nine wickets in the match, including six in the first innings.

The third Test begins on February 15 in Rajkot.

