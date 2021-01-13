"Just the thought of playing 100 Test matches for Australia is very humbling" - Nathan Lyon

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon is set to become the 13th Australian cricketer to play 100 Tests when he takes the field at the Gabba in Brisbane on January 15.

The 33-year-old has come a long way in his career, debuting way back in 2011 when Australia toured Sri Lanka. He has since become almost an irreplaceable part of his country's bowling attack in Tests.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the fourth Test, Nathan Lyon revealed his emotions about potentially being a part of an elite club, which include Australian legends such as Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh.

"I look at the other 12 guys who have played more than 100 Test matches of cricket for Australia and they're pure legends. Not just for Australia but (others from) all around the world, I'm going to pinch myself each and every day to see my name up against those fellows," Nathan Lyon said.

The off-spinner also stated he had never even dreamt that he would reach this far when he had worn the Baggy Green for the first time. He added in this regard:

"It's pretty amazing. I've tried in the past not to look too far ahead. But I'm pretty excited about this ... just the thought of playing 100 Test matches for Australia is very humbling."

"I'm still hungrier than ever" - Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon wants to make his 100th Test special by winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Although Nathan Lyon has become somewhat of a veteran, he has no plans of slowing down. He is the third-highest wicket-taker for Australia (396), only behind Glenn McGrath (563) and Shane Warne (708).

The 33-year-old believes he still has a lot to offer and will continue to learn and adapt himself as the game keeps on changing at a rapid pace.

"I'm far from being done. I'm still hungrier than ever. I want to go out there and play as much cricket for Australia as I can. I'm still learning ... I'll continue to learn, 100 Test matches and beyond," Nathan Lyon asserted.

Nathan Lyon has an impressive record at the Gabba, having picked 35 wickets in nine Tests. Thus, he will be looking to bowl Australia to victory and clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Team India's morale will be at an all-time high after their grit and determination earned them a draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). But the injury count in the visitors' camp keep on rising.

Moreover, Australia have not lost at the Gabba since 1988, a proud record they will be desperate to keep intact. There is all to play for since the series is still level at 1-1.

It remains to be seen whether the Aussies continue their dominance in Brisbane, or an injury-ravaged Team India find new heroes to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.