"Just the way he plays his cricket” - Ollie Pope backs Robinson ahead of 2nd Ashes Test

England's vice-captain Ollie Pope has come out in support of pacer Ollie Robinson in the wake of scathing remarks from former Australian cricketers for his fiery send-off to Usman Khawaja during the first innings of the Edgbaston Test.

Khawaja was Australia's best batter in the first Test of the series. He scored a fine hundred in the first innings to lead his side's batting unit from the front. Robinson was naturally pumped up after dismissing him and hurled a few expletives at the batter.

The incident didn't go well with many former Australian cricketers, who called out the English pacer publicly. However, Ollie Pope has backed his teammate, saying that this is the way Robinson plays his cricket.

“I think Ollie is the kind of guy who gets in the battle. And sometimes I think in a big series like this, emotions almost take over while you’re on the pitch,” Pope told reporters.

“But he’s a top guy, and I think in an Ashes series, these things are really brought to light," he continued. “In the heat of the moment, obviously he was pumped up to get that wicket and it’s nothing personal in the way that he’s gone about it. That’s just the way he plays his cricket.”

Although England went down after a thrilling contest, Ollie Robinson impressed with the ball, picking up five crucial wickets in the match.

"He can let the ball do all the talking" - Ollie Pope on whether Ollie Robinson needs to tone down a bit

Ollie Pope further stated that as long as Ollie Robinson continues his good form he can celebrate the wickets how he wants to.

When asked if Robinson needs to tone down a bit, Pope said:

“I don’t know, I’ve not asked him. But if he can get on a good run, hopefully, he can celebrate in the way he wants to celebrate. But he’s just going to go about his business in the way he does. He’s a high-quality bowler, so hopefully he can let the ball do all the talking.”

The second Ashes Test between England and Australia will get underway on Wednesday, July 28, at Lord's.

